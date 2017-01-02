21,000 Refugees Stranded in Greece Require Intl Protection

Alwaght- Greece authorities say more than twenty thousands refugees that are stranded in this country need international protection to survive.

Based on governmental data published on Tuesday, there are 21,000 refugees in the country whose fate is not determined yet and they need international help to survive the uncertain situation.

Since Greece’s asylum service began operating in June 2013, more than 7,500 refugees have been granted asylum in the country, the Migration Ministry said, and 1,200 have been given subsidiary protection.

Based on the recent data that compares the situation before and after the EU-Turkey deal to stop refugee flows to the Europe, Greece has given asylum to people from 68 countries. More than 5,000 were from Syria while just over 1,100 were from Afghanistan.

Following the implementation of the EU-Turkey deal to combat illicit migration and people-trafficking in March 2016, the numbers dropped to around 2,500.

Most of those granted asylum in the first instance since 2013 were aged 18 to 34 and 2,000 were children.

More than 62,000 migrants and refugees are currently stranded in Greece, according to the UN refugee agency. However, it remains unclear how many of them have actually applied for international protection.