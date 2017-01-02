UN Extremely Concerned over Civilians Trapped under Saudi Attacks on Yemeni Port

Alwaght- The UN says it is “extremely concerned” about thousands of civilians that are trapped in the Yemeni southwestern port city of Mokha which is under Saudi attacks.

Al-Mokha city came under attack by Saudi mercenaries after Yemeni army attacked a Saudi warship and later targeted a UEA naval base off southern Yemeni coasts.

UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen Jamie McGoldrick warned that civilian lives may be threatened in the city as the situation is not much better off in the general Taizz Province, where the city is located.

Saudi mercenaries initiated an offensive on 7 January, to wrest control of Mokha from Ansarullah resistance fighters and allied army forces amid a push to take control of all strategic Red Sea ports in Yemen.

Nearly 230 people have reportedly died ever since the militants loyal to the former government launched the offensive to capture Mokha.

Up to 30,000 people are estimated to be trapped in al-Mokha, roughly one-third of the population, and in need of immediate protection and relief assistance, McGoldrick said.

“A halt to the fighting is required to facilitate the delivery of assistance to al-Mokha and enable the free movement of civilians,” he added.

He also noted that scores of civilians have been injured by repeated airstrikes, shelling and sniper attacks in and around the city. The official regretted that the attacks had also halted most services, including the main market and the water supply system.