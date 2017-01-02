Syrian Army Kills Top ISIS Commander

Alwaght- Syrian army has killed a top commander of the ISIS terrorist group during recent airstrikes in Al-Bab.

The attack was conducted after intelligence agencies tracked Muthanna Al-Haj along with 12 other terrorists in the region.

Muthanna al-Haj also nicked Muthanna abou al-Harth, was the commander in Jaish al-Khilafa, which is the top elite branch unit of ISIS.

The group was targeted during a surprise attack by Syrian war planes that are reported to have used bunker bombs killing all the terrorist at one attack.

The group was part of a special terrorist unit that operates directly under the command of ISIS’ top leader, al-Baghdadi.

His unit was targeted at their base in Qasr al-Buraij town in Al-Bab countryside after security agencies acquired intelligence from local spies about his location.

ISIS terrorist group is under severe attacks in both Syria and Iraq losing its major strongholds as the national armies of both countries are attacking their bases.