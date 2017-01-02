Bahrainis Hold Anti Regime Demonstrations

Alwaght- Hundreds of Bahraini people took to the streets on Tuesday to protest regime’s crackdown on opposition and execution of pro-democracy protestors.

One major protest was held in Maameer village south of the country where hundreds held national flags and banners condemning recent execution of three Shiite activists.

On 15 January, Bahrain executed Abbas al-Samea, 27, Sami Mushaima, 42, and Ali al-Singace, 21, by firing squad after the three were found guilty of having a role in a deadly bomb attack in 2014.

Protestors also expressed their support for the prominent Shiite cleric Sheikh Isa Qassim, whose nationality has been revoked and whom Bahraini authorities seek to put on trial.

The Manama regime has pressed charges of “illegal fund collections, money laundering and helping terrorism” against the 79-year-old cleric, who has strongly rejected them.

Thousands of anti-regime protesters have held demonstrations in Bahrain on an almost daily basis ever since a popular uprising began in the kingdom in February 2011. They are demanding that the Al Khalifah dynasty relinquish power and a just system representing all Bahrainis be established.