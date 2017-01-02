Trump, Democrats Face Tough Confirmation Battle for Supreme Court Nominee

Alwaght- US president has nominated a young conservative judge for the lifetime job in the Supreme Court but democrats vow a tough confirmation battle.

Donald Trump has nominated Neil Gorsuch for the current vacancy on the US Supreme Court. The 49-year-old federal appeals court judge was picked to restore the court's conservative majority and help shape rulings on divisive issues such as abortion, gun control, the death penalty and religious rights.

The Colorado native faces a potentially contentious confirmation battle in the US Senate after Republicans last year refused to consider Democratic President Barack Obama's nominee to fill the vacancy caused by the February 2016 death of conservative justice Antonin Scalia.

The Senate's top Democrat, Chuck Schumer, indicated his party would mount a procedural hurdle requiring 60 votes in the 100-seat Senate rather than a simple majority to approve Gorsuch, and expressed "very serious doubts" about the nominee. Liberal groups called for an all-out fight to reject Gorsuch while conservative groups and Republican senators heaped praise on him like "outstanding," "impressive" and a "home run."

The White House is planning a major outreach effort to get Gorsuch confirmed. Sean Spicer, the White House Press Secretary, said the White House was planning a series of briefings with House and Senate staff about Trump's pick, adding that the White House was "going to work really, really hard" to get Gorsuch confirmed.

The son of a former Reagan administration official, Gorsuch is the youngest nominee to the nation's highest court in more than a quarter century, and he could influence the direction of the court for decades. He is a judge on the Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and was appointed to that post by Republican President George W. Bush in 2006.