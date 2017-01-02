Severe Malnutrition Killing Yemeni Children under Saudi Aggressions: UN

Alwaght- Saudi aggression on Yemen has destroyed health system in the Arab state, posing large number of children to the danger of death due to severe malnutrition.

A large number of children are facing severe malnutrition that may finally lead to their death as Saudi Arabia continues its embargo on the impoverished country, The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said on Tuesday.

"What worries us is the severe acute malnutrition because it is killing children," Meritxell Relano, the UNICEF representative in Yemen, said in Geneva.

She also added that the provinces of Saada, Hudaydah and Taizz were the most affected areas by malnutrition.

Recently, Jamie McGoldrick, the UN humanitarian coordinator in Yemen, warned that the country had only three months left of wheat stocks.

In another part of her speech, Relano said "Because of the crumbling health system, the conflict and economic crisis, we have gone back to 10 years ago. A decade has been lost in health gains."

The official noted that 63 out of every 1,000 live births are now dying before their fifth birthday in the Arabian Peninsula country, compared to only 53 children recorded in 2014.

Some 3.3 million Yemenis, including 2.2 million children, are suffering from acute malnutrition while 460,000 under the age of five have severe acute malnutrition, Relano said.

UNICEF is seeking $236.5 million for Yemen this year, as part of a wider appeal to help women and children in 48 countries across the globe.

The Riyadh regime has been incessantly pounding Yemen since March 2015 in a bid to reinstall the country’s ex-government and crush the Ansarullah resistance movement.

Nearly 1,400 children have been killed in the ongoing deadly Saudi campaign against Yemen, according to UNICEF.