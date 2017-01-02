Israel Approves 3,000 More Illegal Settlements on Occupied Palestinian Lands

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 1 February 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Voices Rise against Israeli Settlement Plans

Voices Rise against Israeli Settlement Plans Three settlement declarations in 11 days had Palestinians calling for action against the Israeli regime as the EU settled for a regret.

US Planning Nuclear Strikes on Russia, China? The US might be planning nuclear weapons attack on Russia and China as Washington seeks to know if the two countries can survive a nuclear strike.

Will US Congress Take Nuclear Button from Unpredictable Trump? Donald Trump’s unpredictability and hasty decisions have alarmed lawmakers who have introduced legislation to bar him from unilaterally launching a nuclear strike.

World Outraged by Trump’s Controversial Orders Barely ten days after being sworn in, United States president Donald Trump has courted controversy at home and abroad due to his abrasive executive orders.

Bahraini Masses, Scholars Urge Continued Resistance Bahraini masses have vowed to continue resisting the Western-backed Al Khalifa regime which is suppressing peaceful protests in the tiny Persian Gulf kingdom.

News

Voices Rise against Israeli Settlement Plans

Voices Rise against Israeli Settlement Plans

Three settlement declarations in 11 days had Palestinians calling for action against the Israeli regime as the EU settled for a regret.

Oscars Academy Slams Trump after Iranian Director Banned from Entering US Oscars Academy denounced recent US anti-Muslim travel bans that prevents Iranian nominated director from traveling to the awards ceremony based on his religion

21,000 Refugees Stranded in Greece Require Intl Protection Greece authorities say more than 20 thousand refugees that are stranded in this country need international protection to survive

Israeli Regime Trained Bahraini Anti-Riot Forces Anti riot forces that Bahraini regime used to suppress pro-democracy protests, were trained by Israeli forces

UN Extremely Concerned over Civilians Trapped under Saudi Attacks on Yemeni Port The UN says it is “extremely concerned” about thousands of civilians that are trapped in the Yemeni southwestern port city of Mokha

African Union Criticizes US Anti-Muslim Travel Ban African countries slammed a policy by the US president than bans citizens of seven Muslim majority countries from traveling to the country

Syrian Army Kills Top ISIS Commander Syrian army has killed a top commander of the ISIS terrorist group during recent airstrikes by its air force division

Bahrainis Hold Anti Regime Demonstrations Hundreds of Bahraini people took to the streets on Tuesday to protest regime’s crackdown on political oppositions and execution of pro-democracy protesters

Trump’s Anti-Muslim Orders Empower Terrorists’ Propaganda: Report Recent anti-Muslim orders and policies adopted by the US president will play into the hands of terrorist groups

Trump, Democrats Face Tough Confirmation Battle for Supreme Court Nominee US president has nominated a young conservative judge for the lifetime job in the Supreme Court but democrats vow a tough confirmation battle

Severe Malnutrition Killing Yemeni Children under Saudi Aggressions: UN Saudi aggression have caused have destroyed health system in Yemen posing large number of children to the danger of death due to severe malnutrition

Israel Approves 3,000 More Illegal Settlements on Occupied Palestinian Lands Israeli regime has approved plans to build 3,000 more settlements on the occupied lands of West Bank

Yemeni Army Target UAE Naval Base Yemeni army forces fired missiles at a naval base off the western coasts that is run by UAE navy force

US Delivers Armored Vehicles to Militant Groups in Syria US government confirmed it delivers armored vehicle to militant groups fighting against Syrian people

Half of Russians Want Headscarf Ban Removed New polls show that half of the people in Russia are opposed to the current ban on wearing headscarves in schools

Military’s Violence Displaced 92,000 Muslims in Myanmar: UN Latest UN report on state inflicted violence against Muslim minority in Myanmar says 92,000 of the population have been displaced

Iraqi MPs Demand Reciprocation against US Anti Muslim Travel Ban Iraqi parliament has mandated the government to take proper measures to reciprocate recent anti-Muslim travel ban in the US

Syria Warns against US Proposed Safe Zones Syrian government has warned that US proposed plans to enforce safe zones inside the country could endanger the lives of civilians

US Study on Russia, China Survivability Signs Preemptive Nuke Attack: Pundit The study by the US intelligence community on the Russian and Chinese “survivability” after a nuclear attack could sign preparing for a US preemptive strike

Mexico Demands Israel’s Apology for Supporting Trump Border Wall Mexican government says Israeli regime should apologize for defending US plans to build a racist border wall

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

US Planning Nuclear Strikes on Russia, China?

Israel Approves 3,000 More Illegal Settlements on Occupied Palestinian Lands

Oscars Academy Slams Trump after Iranian Director Banned from Entering US

Half of Russians Want Headscarf Ban Removed

Trump, Democrats Face Tough Confirmation Battle for Supreme Court Nominee

Syrian Army Kills Top ISIS Commander

US Delivers Armored Vehicles to Militant Groups in Syria

Yemeni Army Target UAE Naval Base

Severe Malnutrition Killing Yemeni Children under Saudi Aggressions: UN

Bahrainis Hold Anti Regime Demonstrations

Israeli Regime Trained Bahraini Anti-Riot Forces

Trump’s Anti-Muslim Orders Empower Terrorists’ Propaganda: Report

What Factors Bar Thawing Frozen Iran, Arab States Relations?

UN Extremely Concerned over Civilians Trapped under Saudi Attacks on Yemeni Port

Voices Rise against Israeli Settlement Plans

Yemeni Army Captures Four Saudi Mercenary Bases

Trump Administration Freezes Obama-Authorized Aid for Palestine

Is Trump Provoking War with China?

US Democrats Introduce Bill Making Trump Incompetent to Trigger Nuclear Weapons

ISIS Entraps 350,000 Iraqi Children in West Mosul

UK, US, France War-Games Provoke Persian Gulf Tensions

Russia Rejects Proposing Syrian Kurdish Autonomy

Non-Muslim Americans Ready to Register as Muslim to Protest Trump

Don’t Build This Wall: Berlin Mayor to Donald Trump

Trump Orders Preparations for World War

US Study on Russia, China Survivability Signs Preemptive Nuke Attack: Pundit

UN, EU Slam Israeli Regime Plan to Build 3,000 Homes in Occupied WB

Refugees Face Execution, Torture in Libya: Report

US Attorney Generals Condemn Trump’s Anti Muslim Travel Ban

Palestinian Cause under Trump’s Administration

Syrian Opposition Group Invites Israeli Regime to Topple Assad

Syrian Army Discovers Saudi-Made Chemical Weapons in Aleppo

2016 Marked US Influence Decline in West Asia

Iran Leader Sends Condolences over Death of ’Old Friend’ Rafsanjani

UN Resolution 2336 on Syria, Major Blow to US

Iran Policy Not Changed 29 Years after Imam Khomeini’s Historic Letter to Gorbachev

US Allowed ISIS Growth in Syria: John Kerry

Turkey to Withdraw Forces from Syria’s Al-Bab after Suffering Heavy Losses

Gaza Cloaked in Desperation: Israeli Doctor

Trump Orders Preparations for World War

Astana Syria Talks Increase Turkey, Saudi Tensions

Terrorism Hit Back on Turkey: 2016 Chronology

Turkey Arrests Erdogan’s Ex-Security Chief over Failed Coup

Trump Orders Obama Ambassadors to Leave on Inauguration Day

US Airstrike Kills 30 Civilians in Iraq

In Focus

West Asia in 2016

West Asia in 2016

undefined
Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
alwaght.com
News

Israel Approves 3,000 More Illegal Settlements on Occupied Palestinian Lands

Wednesday 1 February 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Israel Approves 3,000 More Illegal Settlements on Occupied Palestinian Lands
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Israeli regime has approved plans to build 3,000 more settlements on the occupied lands of West Bank despite global condemnation.

The regime’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu and his minister for military affairs, Avigdor Lieberman have approved the projects that were announced through a statement on Tuesday.

Emboldened by January 20 inauguration of Trump, Tel Aviv launched its major settlement expansion drive.

Just a few days after Trump's swearing-in, Israeli regime announced some 2,500 settler units in the West Bank and around 500 more in al-Quds.

Last week, Netanyahu said that Israel’s settlement approval is just a “taste” of new measures, which will be taken now that Barack Obama is no longer the US president.

Over 230 illegal settlements have been constructed since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories. The illegal structures have hampered attempts to establish peace in the West Asia. In December 2016, the United Nations Security Council adopted Resolution 2334 that denounced the Israeli settlements as a "flagrant violation of international law."

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Israel Settlement occupied lands

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Mosul University after Liberation from ISIS Terrorist Group
People Mourn Quebec City Mosque Attack
Thousands of Passengers Left Stranded at US Airports after Trump`s Anti Muslim Order
Protest, Chaos after Trump`s Ban on Refugees` Entry Takes Effect
Mosul University after Liberation from ISIS Terrorist Group

Mosul University after Liberation from ISIS Terrorist Group

Iraqi Army Lunches Operation to Free West Mosul from ISIS
Syrian Army Retakes Damascus Water Supplies from Terrorists
Six People Were Killed at a Terrorist Attack on a Mosque in Quebec, Canada
Syrian Army Launches Operation to Recapture Al-Mallah in North Aleppo