Israel Approves 3,000 More Illegal Settlements on Occupied Palestinian Lands

Alwaght- Israeli regime has approved plans to build 3,000 more settlements on the occupied lands of West Bank despite global condemnation.

The regime’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu and his minister for military affairs, Avigdor Lieberman have approved the projects that were announced through a statement on Tuesday.

Emboldened by January 20 inauguration of Trump, Tel Aviv launched its major settlement expansion drive.

Just a few days after Trump's swearing-in, Israeli regime announced some 2,500 settler units in the West Bank and around 500 more in al-Quds.

Last week, Netanyahu said that Israel’s settlement approval is just a “taste” of new measures, which will be taken now that Barack Obama is no longer the US president.

Over 230 illegal settlements have been constructed since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories. The illegal structures have hampered attempts to establish peace in the West Asia. In December 2016, the United Nations Security Council adopted Resolution 2334 that denounced the Israeli settlements as a "flagrant violation of international law."