Yemeni Army Target UAE Naval Base

Alwaght- Yemeni army forces fired missiles at a naval base off the western coasts that is run by UAE navy force.

Based on a report by al-Masirah television, the army backed by Ansarullah resistance movement fighters fired on Tuesday morning a Borkan-1 (Volcano-1) missile at the al-Ghazat base on Zuqar Island in the Red Sea, which lies between the coasts of mainland Yemen and Eritrea.

Information was not immediately available on possible casualties and the extent of damage caused.

Earlier this week Yemeni forces had targeted a Saudi warship releasing a video of the attack that showed the vessel being hit a huge explosion.

Saudi Arabia launched a war on Yemen in 2015 in an attempt to bring back to power a former regime that had been Riyadh-friendly.

According to the United Nations humanitarian coordinator for Yemen, Jamie McGoldrick, the Yemeni conflict has claimed the lives of 10,000 people and left 40,000 others wounded.

McGoldrick told reporters in Sanaa on 16 January that the figure is based on lists of victims gathered by health facilities and the actual number might be higher.

Local Yemeni sources say the Saudi war has killed at least 11,400 people.

Yemeni forces have been fighting the Saudi war back, including by launching retaliatory measures against Saudi forces and their local mercenaries.