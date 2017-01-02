US Delivers Armored Vehicles to Militant Groups in Syria

Alwaght- US government confirmed on Tuesday it delivers armored vehicle to militant groups fighting in Syria.

Pentagon declared US made armored vehicles will be delivered to the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) militants that are backed by Washington on their alleged war against ISIS.

Pentagon Spokesman Maj. Adrian Rankine-Galloway did not provide additional details on the type or number of “up-armored vehicles".

"These vehicles will help them contend with ISIS’s IED threat as they move toward Raqqa,” he said in a statement released to Anadolu Agency. Raqqa is ISIS's main outpost in Syria.

The US forces claims their support for the militant groups in Syria are aimed at fighting the ISIS terrorist group but Damascus says the support include militants fighting the government and people of Syria.

On the other hand, the US support for the SDF -- which includes Kurdish, Turkmen and Arab elements -- remains a source of contention between Washington and Ankara.

The SDF is primarily composed of elements of the YPG group, which Turkey sees as the Syrian offshoot of the PKK -- a group designated by both the US and Turkey as a terrorist organization.