What Factors Bar Thawing Frozen Iran, Arab States Relations?

Alwaght- The (Persian) Gulf Cooperation Council is a regional organization, including six Arab countries of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, the UAE, Bahrain, and Oman. The Arab bloc was established in May 1981, eight months after Saddam Hussein’s Iraq waged a war against the neighboring Iran.

The (P)GCC has always perceived the Islamic Republic of Iran as an essential threat for its monarchical governments' existence. Such a view motivated the Arab bloc to adopt a hostile approach against Iran since its establishment, as when Iraq invaded Iran, it unwaveringly provided Baghdad with sizable support, and even afterwards it always took unfriendly stances in dealing with Tehran.

In the recent years, the members of the Arab council signed security deals with the US, providing the American forces with facilities to allow them be stationed in the Persian Gulf region in a bid to expand Washington’s influence in the region. Such a facilitation of the US presence is majorly driven by a complicated regional security mystery and a feeling of insecurity and vulnerability of the Arab leaders. Such a feeling to a large extent stems from the regional developments and particularly happening of the Islamic Revolution of Iran in 1979. The post-revolution Iran voiced solidarity with the Palestinians against the Israeli occupation. Tehran also announced all-out and assertive backing for liberation organizations in the Muslim World as well as Persian Gulf states, sowing a kind of fear in the hearts of the Persian Gulf Arab leaders. Such a fear was even heightened due to the Arab leaders' misunderstanding of Iran's post-revolution foreign policy and the Arab states' proximity to Iran geographically. Furthermore, the Arab rulers felt that the regional balance of power was changed and that they began to see emergence of threats and risks in the region that targeted their security.

And recently, conclusion of the nuclear talks between the West and Iran sent a majority of the Arab countries into a spin about the prospects of Tehran’s relations with the West, and specifically with the US. The result was an Arab-led process of inflammation of crises both in the region and in their mutual diplomatic relations with Tehran.

A consideration of combination of these Arab approaches helps us understand that in the current conditions the activities of the (P)GCC are in conflict with the Islamic Republic’s interests. The general diplomatic estimations in Iran suggest that the Arab bloc’s policies are majorly under The US influence and are poised to confront Iran. Such an understanding drives from Arab bloc the Arab council’s relations with Washington.

First of all, US-(P)GCC cooperation can stand as a source of threats to the Iranian national security, especially that the members have tried to transform the threats against Iran to their own opportunity to change the ideological and political equations of the regional geopolitics.

Second, the Islamic Republic sees the threats deriving from a joint work of the US and the Arabs not endangering its home security or triggering domestic civil and political demands but affecting its interests out of its borders.

Third, the six-nation Arab alliance together with the US majorly gave show– and not practical– reactions to Iran's regional measures.

This comes while the internal developments of the Persian Gulf states had a specific regional and security significance. Geographically, these countries stretch from Persian Gulf estuary where Kuwait is located to the tail of Sea of Oman, where the Sultanate of Oman exists. Rich energy resources, geopolitical importance, obsession of global powers with the region, and strategies of the regional states as well as their relations with the foreign powers are factors that can influence Iran's policy. With regard to the Persian Gulf conditions, from the lens of the Islamic Republic’s national security and foreign policy the Arab countries' relations with the Western powers and the (P)GCC's relations with the US impose risks on Iran, because Tehran’s overarching aim is to boost its place in the region but the biggest barrier to this end is the US strong military presence in the region. In fact, Washington builds up military presence and security domination in the region beside closely working with the (P)GCC in a bid to fully curb Iran’s moves and set up restrictions ahead of Iran’s regional diplomacy.

Therefore, close collaboration of the two sides leaves negative effects on the Islamic Republic’s security, and restricts Iran’s power of maneuvering in the region and across the world. Additionally, the US military deployment to the Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman and signing security pacts with Iran’s southern neighbors are examples of Washington's covert and overt military presence along the Iranian borders.

Such a broad gap between Iran and its Arab neighbors of the (P)GCC comes while the two sides bear the abundant potentials of thaw in political, security, and economic matters. But the entrenched fear from Iran among the Arab bloc's members as well as interventions of foreign powers, including the US, bar any boost of ties with Tehran, which can build grounds for efforts to settle unfolding regional crises.

In such circumstances, Iran and the Arab states should use a smart diplomacy to tackle the sticking points like the Shiite-Sunni and Iranian-Arab conflicts, as well as the Iranphobia. They are expected to bolster partnership in economy and energy. The Islamic Republic has always expressed will for cooperation with its Arab neighbors but massive interventions along with inflamed Iranphobia among the Arab countries have so far precluded movement toward this end.