  Wednesday 1 February 2017
Military’s Violence Displaced 92,000 Muslims in Myanmar: UN

Military’s Violence Displaced 92,000 Muslims in Myanmar: UN

Latest UN report on state inflicted violence against Muslim minority in Myanmar says 92,000 of the population have been displaced

Iraqi MPs Demand Reciprocation against US Anti Muslim Travel Ban Iraqi parliament has mandated the government to take proper measures to reciprocate recent anti-Muslim travel ban in the US

Syria Warns against US Proposed Safe Zones Syrian government has warned that US proposed plans to enforce safe zones inside the country could endanger the lives of civilians

US Study on Russia, China Survivability Signs Preemptive Nuke Attack: Pundit The study by the US intelligence community on the Russian and Chinese “survivability” after a nuclear attack could sign preparing for a US preemptive strike

Mexico Demands Israel’s Apology for Supporting Trump Border Wall Mexican government says Israeli regime should apologize for defending US plans to build a racist border wall

France Promises to Defend Iran Nuclear Deal, Slams Trump’s Muslim Ban French foreign minister vowed his country will defend the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers against possible US threats

Canada Introduces French Student as Quebec Mosque Attacker Canadian authorities have introduced a university student with French originality as the sole suspect in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque

Trump Fires Attorney General, Immigration Chief for Refusal to Enforce Muslim Ban US Donald Trump US President Donald Trump has replaced the acting head of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement shortly after he fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates, making Dana Boente for refusing to defend his anti Muslim executive order that bars people from six Muslim countries.

Yemeni Army Targets Saudi Warship by Anti-Ship Missile A Saudi warship was targeted by Yemeni army missiles off the coast of the country’s western province of Hudaydah

ISIS Entraps 350,000 Iraqi Children in West Mosul The ISIS terrorist group has put 350,000 Iraqi children in a siege-like condition in its dominated western Mosul, north of Iraq

US Attorney Generals Condemn Trump’s Anti Muslim Travel Ban US attorney generals denounced a recent travel ban against Muslim majority countries signed by the US president

Iran Reciprocates US Anti Muslim Travel Ban Iranian foreign ministry has reciprocated the recent US travel bans on the citizens of seven Muslim majority countries by similar bans on Monday

Iran Produces 20% Enriched Nuclear Reactor Fuel: IAEO Iranian Atomic Energy Organization (IAEO) says the country is planning to produce 20% enriched nuclear fuel for its reactor in Tehran

12,000 Syrians Return Home in Liberated Aleppo The Syrian families who escaped their houses in then militant-dominated east Aleppo are now returning after the city was completely liberated by national army

Trump Orders Preparations for World War US President has ordered military and defense forces of his country to prepare for a possible world war including nuclear weapons

Terrorists Kill Six Worshipers in Canadian Mosque At least six people were killed a terrorist attack on worshipers inside a mosque in Canadian capital city of Quebec

Iranian Oscar Nominated Director Boycotts Awards Ceremony over Trump’s Anti Muslim Ban The Iranian director said he will not attend the awards ceremony protesting the recent anti-Muslim travel ban order by US president.

Saudi King Supports Trump’s Safe Zones in Syria During their first phone call after the inauguration of the new US government, Saudi King has agreed to support the US plan to stablish safe zones inside Syria

Saudi Aggression against Yemen Could Be Act of War Crime: UN The aggressions and airstrike of the Saudi Arabian army against Yemeni people could be an act of war crime

Iraqi Cleric Demanded Americans Expulsion over Trump Anti-Muslim Order leading Iraqi cleric has called his government to expulse US citizens in retaliation for the Washington’s ban on entry of citizens of seven countries

Military’s Violence Displaced 92,000 Muslims in Myanmar: UN

Tuesday 31 January 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Military’s Violence Displaced 92,000 Muslims in Myanmar: UN

Alwaght- Latest UN report on state inflicted violence against Muslim minority in Myanmar says 92,000 of Rohingyas have been displaced.

Based on the report the displacements were due to military operations in the region that claim to be fighting armed violence in the West Rakhine region.

The killing of nine police officers by an armed gang in last October 2016 was the initial excuse by the military to attack the region.

But the unjustified and extensive violence by military forces turned into chaos when they burned down whole villages and forced farmers and villagers leave their homes.

"At least 92,000 people are now estimated to be displaced from their homes to other parts of northern Rakhine or to Bangladesh,” said the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA).

In Maungdaw north (Rakhine State), more than 23,000 people are estimated to be internally displaced,” UNOCHA said in its weekly report, adding that this is the area the most affected by the violence.

This is in addition to the 69,000 people now estimated by the UN to have crossed into Bangladesh," the report added.

Among them, about 11,000 people were newly displaced by recent fighting in the areas, it said.

Myanmar Muslim Displaced

