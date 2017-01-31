Military’s Violence Displaced 92,000 Muslims in Myanmar: UN

Alwaght- Latest UN report on state inflicted violence against Muslim minority in Myanmar says 92,000 of Rohingyas have been displaced.

Based on the report the displacements were due to military operations in the region that claim to be fighting armed violence in the West Rakhine region.

The killing of nine police officers by an armed gang in last October 2016 was the initial excuse by the military to attack the region.

But the unjustified and extensive violence by military forces turned into chaos when they burned down whole villages and forced farmers and villagers leave their homes.

"At least 92,000 people are now estimated to be displaced from their homes to other parts of northern Rakhine or to Bangladesh,” said the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA).

“In Maungdaw north (Rakhine State), more than 23,000 people are estimated to be internally displaced,” UNOCHA said in its weekly report, adding that this is the area the most affected by the violence.

“This is in addition to the 69,000 people now estimated by the UN to have crossed into Bangladesh," the report added.

Among them, about 11,000 people were newly displaced by recent fighting in the areas, it said.