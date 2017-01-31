Iraqi MPs Demand Reciprocation against US Anti Muslim Travel Ban

Alwaght- Iraqi parliament has mandated the government to take proper measures to reciprocate recent anti-Muslim travel ban in the US.

The mandate was approved in a voting session on Monday when the majority of lawmakers voted for the bill to call state action on the issue.

Associated Press news agency quoted two Iraqi MPs, Kamil al-Ghrairi and Mohammed Saadoun as saying that the decision was taken by a majority votes though they did not offer specific numbers. They said the decision was binding for the government

Meanwhile, the Iraqi deputy parliament speaker, Sheikh Humam Hamoudi, said the parliament's decision was non-binding for the Iraqi government, adding that the measure approved in the Iraqi parliament was "a recommendation" and did not move as a "law."

It was not immediately clear who the restrictions will apply to since there are already American military personnel, non-government and aid workers, workers from energy companies and American businessmen present in Iraq.

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on 27 January that bans all those born in seven Muslim majority countries form traveling to his country. The ban includes Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, and Libya.

Also on Sunday, prominent Iraqi cleric Muqtada al-Sadr called for the expulsion of American nationals from the Arab country in a tit-for-tat move following the US ban.

“It would be arrogance for you to enter freely Iraq and other countries while barring them the entrance to your country ... and therefore you should get your nationals out,” the cleric said in a statement published on his website.