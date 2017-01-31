Mexico Demands Israel’s Apology for Supporting Trump Border Wall

Alwaght- Mexican government says Israeli regime should apologize for supporting US plans to build a racist border wall.

Mexican foreign minister says Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu remarks that defended US president Donald Trump over building a wall on southern borders with Mexico, needs an apology.

"We are expecting a clarification, a rectification. I think that an apology would be something appropriate in this case," said Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray on Monday.

On his official Twitter account on Saturday, Netanyahu said that a similar barrier built by Tel Aviv along the Egyptian border “stopped all illegal immigration. Great success. Great idea.”

Videgaray added that his country rejects Netanyahu’s remarks and hopes that Israeli regime corrects its stance on the subject, and that Tel Aviv’s explanation for the remarks was not acceptable.

During a meeting with his Likud party, Netanyahu claimed that media was responsible for blowing the incident out of proportion.

"They say 'you’ve hurt Mexico, you've ruined the relationship with them.' Who even referred to Mexico? We've had a good relationship with them and we will keep on having one," he said.

On 25 January, the US president signed executive actions to begin the construction of the Mexico border wall and increase the number of immigration enforcement officers who carry out deportations.