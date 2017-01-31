France Promises to Defend Iran Nuclear Deal, Slams Trump’s Muslim Ban

Alwaght- French foreign minister vowed his country will defend the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers against possible US threats.

Jean-Marc Ayrault said the nuclear deal also known as the JCPOA was "in common interest" and should be kept alive.

French foreign minister, who arrived in Tehran on Monday for a two-day visit, said "I'm coming as the defender of the accord, but to be vigilant and explain that they (the Iranians) must be irreproachable".

"We harbor real concerns about the U.S. administration's attitude towards this agreement," he added.

Ayrault also rejected the recent anti-Muslim policies introduced by US president Donald Trump that bans travels of those born in seven Muslim majority countries to the US. The countries affected include Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Yemen, and Libya.

In some of the strongest wording from a foreign government, Ayrault said the measures were "dangerous" and amounted to "discrimination".

"This has nothing to do with fighting terrorism," Ayrault told reporters.

When asked whether the US immigration orders should be revoked, Ayrault said: "Yes. I think so." He also said France would double the number of visas available to Iranians.