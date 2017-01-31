Canada Introduces French Student as Quebec Mosque Attacker

Alwaght- Canadian authorities have introduced a university student with French originality as the sole suspect in Monday shooting carnage at a mosque in Quebec.

The French-Canadian student is charged with the premeditated murder of six people in what Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called "a terrorist attack."

Although initial reports spoke of two or three attackers, Alexandre Bissonnette, 27 appeared in a court late Monday as the sole attacker who killed six worshipers during their evening prayers at the Quebec Grand Mosque.

Prosecutors said all of the evidence was not yet ready and Bissonnette, a student at Université Laval, was set to appear again on 21 February. No charge was read in court and Bissonnette did not enter a plea.

"The charges laid correspond to the evidence available," said Thomas Jacques, a representative of the prosecutor's office, when asked why Bissonnette was not charged with terrorism-related offences.

Among the six men killed were a butcher, a university professor, a pharmacist and an accountant, according to police and Canadian media.

Prime Minister Trudeau, who has made a point of welcoming refugees and immigrants from Muslim-majority countries, told parliament in Ottawa: "Make no mistake, this was a terrorist attack."