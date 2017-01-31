Trump Fires Attorney General, Immigration Chief for Refusal to Enforce Muslim Ban

Alwaght- US Donald Trump US President Donald Trump has replaced the acting head of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement shortly after he fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates, making Dana Boente for refusing to defend his anti Muslim executive order that bars people from six Muslim countries.

Daniel Ragsdale was relieved of his duties on Monday night by Trump and replaced by Thomas Homan, who has been ICE’s executive associate director of enforcement and removal operations since 2013.

Sally Yates was also fired on Monday, just hours after news broke that she was instructing Department of Justice lawyers not to defend the executive order.

Yates "betrayed the Department of Justice by refusing to enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States," a press release from the Office of the Press Secretary read.

Boente, an Obama appointee, was confirmed by the Senate to his previous US Attorney post. The Trump administration told reporters Monday evening that was good enough to allow him to sign Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrants authorizing surveillance of perceived foreign threats in the US.

Trump signed an executive order on Friday that imposes a 90-day entry ban for citizens of Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya and Somalia, blocks refugees from Syria indefinitely, and suspends all refugee admissions for 120 days.

Trump's sweeping ban sparked protests and chaos at airports on the weekend as customs officials struggled to put the order into practice, and several lawsuits were filed against the ban.