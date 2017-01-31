Yemeni Army Targets Saudi Warship by Anti-Ship Missile

Alwaght- A Saudi warship was targeted by Yemeni army missiles off the coast of the country’s western province of Hudaydah.

Army forces backed by Ansarullah resistance movement fired a guided missile at al-Madinah warship in waters near the port city of Hudaydah, located 150 kilometers southwest of the capital Sanaa, al-Masirah television network quoted an unnamed military source as saying.

Based on the report there were 176 soldiers and officers on board and the warship was carrying a combat helicopter. The warship had reportedly mounted missile attacks against Yemen’s western coasts, cities and fishermen.

Saudi forces however tried to downplay the great blow they have suffered by claiming there were only 5 soldiers killed during the attack, however the video provided by Yemeni army points to the enormity of the explosion and subsequent fire on the deck of the Saudi vessel.

On January 21, the Yemeni Coast Guard warned enemies’ battleships against using the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden, to bomb civilian targets, emphasizing that such a practice poses grave threats to international maritime navigation in the area.

In October 2016, Yemeni forces and Popular Committees fighters destroyed an Emirati HSV-2 Swift hybrid catamaran off the shores of the Red Sea port city of Mukha, situated 346 kilometers south of the capital.

Yemeni army forces had destroyed a Saudi warship in a missile attack in the southwestern coast of Yemen, in the Bab el-Mandeb in October 2015.

The Saudi war on Yemen, which local sources say has killed at least 11,400 people, was launched in an attempt to bring back the former government to power.