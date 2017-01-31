ISIS Entraps 350,000 Iraqi Children in West Mosul

Alwaght- The ISIS terrorist group has put 350,000 Iraqi children in a siege-like condition in western Mosul, north of Iraq, a charity organization said.

Save the Children group says these children may face the risk of execution and torture by the terrorist group as it has the history of such actions.

The international non-organizational groups warned in a report that half of the 750,000 trapped civilians in west Mosul are children, who risk being killed by ISIS terrorists if they try to escape.

The London-based organization further urged Iraqi troops and the so-called US-led military coalition to take all necessary steps to minimize civilian casualties during the operation to liberate the western flank of Mosul, located some 400 kilometers north of the capital Baghdad.

"To a child it doesn’t matter where the bombs come from - it’s where they land that matters,” Save the Children's Iraq Country Director, Maurizio Crivallero, said.

"The impact of explosive weapons in west Mosul is likely to be deadly and indiscriminate. We must ensure that every effort humanly possible is made to protect children and their families from harm,” he added.

Save the Children has described the situation in Mosul as “increasingly desperate,” noting that three quarters of a million civilians have no access to aid agencies and are running out of food, water and basic supplies.

The report comes only a few days after the World Food Programme announced 50-percent cuts in monthly food rations distributed to 1.4 million Iraqis displaced in the wake of anti-ISIS military campaign.

The UN agency blamed delays in payments of funds from donor states for the measure. Mosul, Iraq’s second largest city, fell into ISIS terrorists in the summer of 2014.