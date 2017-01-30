Will US Congress Take Nuclear Button from Unpredictable Trump?

Alwaght- US President Donald Trump's unpredictability and hasty decisions have alarmed lawmakers who have introduced legislation to bar him from unilaterally launching a nuclear strike.

Last Tuesday, Rep. Ted W. Lieu and Sen. Edward J. Markey, both Democrats, introduced legislation on Tuesday that would forbid the president from launching a nuclear strike without first having Congress declare war.

The proposed legislation casts strong doubts on President Donald Trump's judgment, with the lawmakers pointing out that, "The crucial issue of nuclear 'first use' is more urgent than ever now that President Donald Trump has the power to launch a nuclear war at a moment’s notice."

“It is a frightening reality that the US now has a Commander-in-Chief who has demonstrated ignorance of the nuclear triad, stated his desire to be ‘unpredictable’ with nuclear weapons, and as President-elect was making sweeping statements about US nuclear policy over Twitter," noted the statement signed by Rep. Ted W. Lieu and Sen. Edward J. Markey, both Democrats.

According to the current US laws, the president has 24/7 access to what is known as the "nuclear football" and may launch nuclear weapons at any given time without approval.

Americans doubt Trump’s ability to control nuclear button

The "nuclear Football" is basically a briefcase that contains top-secret codes capable of allowing the US president to authorize a nuclear strike while away from fixed command centers.

William J. Perry, Former Secretary of Defense under Clinton's administration has supported the legislation by saying, legislation proposed by Congressman Lieu and Senator Markey recognizes the terrible reality that a first strike with nuclear weapons would likely bring about the end of civilization.

This is the first time in American history that Congress has attempted to prevent their own president from having the final say on the country's nuclear defense issues. However, there is doubt the bill will in a Republican Majority Congress. However, its presentation by Democrats implies that many American's doubt their President’s ability to handle the important responsibility that comes with controlling the "nuclear football." During his campaign, Trump reportedly told a foreign policy expert on the international level that, “if we had them why can’t we use them”.

Americans scared by irrational Trump

The attempt by some Democrats to take away the nuclear button from Trump is a sign of the increasingly shaky democracy in the US. Trump was elected by Americans who were ostensibly aware that he will be having complete access and control of the nuclear button and the US arsenal of nuclear warheads. But regardless of that, Democrats now want to reduce some of his powers.

America is now a polarized society where many are now scared of the doomsday button controlled by president seen as irrational by many due to his controversial pronouncements.

Trump's irrationality has resulted in some states especially in the immensely wealthy California pursuing separation from the US. The secessionists in the state are set to begin collecting signatures to place a nationhood proposal on the November 2018 ballot, after language for the measure was approved this week by the state’s attorney general.

Trump is seen as a temperamental personality unable of even having a rational dialogue with the media. In a recent interview with David Brody from Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN), Trump called the mainstream media the "opposition party."

Trump puts world in peril

Trump's belligerent and provocative statements against China have further raised serious concerns on the possibility of a war between the two nuclear-armed states. A senior Chinese military official has been quoted by the People's Liberation Army website as saying, war with the US under Trump is “not just a slogan” but a “practical reality.”

Therefore, the Democrats who seek to strip Trump of his powers to handle the doomsday nuclear button, are justified in their proposed legislation especially in the current world order which is virtually unipolar. The world is grave danger posed by Trump’s recklessness and this calls for a truly multipolar system to avoid suicidal unilateral and irresponsible decisions that might be taken by a single person at the helm of a hegemonic power thus putting lives of billions in peril.