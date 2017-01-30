Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 31 January 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

World Outraged by Trump’s Controversial Orders

World Outraged by Trump’s Controversial Orders Barely ten days after being sworn in, United States president Donald Trump has courted controversy at home and abroad due to his abrasive executive orders.

Bahraini Masses, Scholars Urge Continued Resistance Bahraini masses have vowed to continue resisting the Western-backed Al Khalifa regime which is suppressing peaceful protests in the tiny Persian Gulf kingdom.

Inter-militant Fighting Intensifies in Syria Infighting among militant groups in Syria is intensifying, furthering weakening the so-called opposition.

Syria’s Idlib Powder Keg amid Terrorists Deadly Infighting Talks between the Syrian government and opposition groups kicked off in Astana while intensified infighting among foreign-backed terrorists continues inside Syria.

Nigerian Regime Ignores Court Order to Release Sheikh El-Zakzaky The Nigerian government has blatantly defied an order by the country’s high court calling for the release of Islamic movement leader Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

News

US Attorney Generals Condemn Trump’s Anti Muslim Travel Ban

US Attorney Generals Condemn Trump’s Anti Muslim Travel Ban

US attorney generals denounced a recent travel ban against Muslim majority countries signed by the US president

Iran Reciprocates US Anti Muslim Travel Ban Iranian foreign ministry has reciprocated the recent US travel bans on the citizens of seven Muslim majority countries by similar bans on Monday

Iran Produces 20% Enriched Nuclear Reactor Fuel: IAEO Iranian Atomic Energy Organization (IAEO) says the country is planning to produce 20% enriched nuclear fuel for its reactor in Tehran

12,000 Syrians Return Home in Liberated Aleppo The Syrian families who escaped their houses in then militant-dominated east Aleppo are now returning after the city was completely liberated by national army

Trump Orders Preparations for World War US President has ordered military and defense forces of his country to prepare for a possible world war including nuclear weapons

Terrorists Kill Six Worshipers in Canadian Mosque At least six people were killed a terrorist attack on worshipers inside a mosque in Canadian capital city of Quebec

Iranian Oscar Nominated Director Boycotts Awards Ceremony over Trump’s Anti Muslim Ban The Iranian director said he will not attend the awards ceremony protesting the recent anti-Muslim travel ban order by US president.

Saudi King Supports Trump’s Safe Zones in Syria During their first phone call after the inauguration of the new US government, Saudi King has agreed to support the US plan to stablish safe zones inside Syria

Saudi Aggression against Yemen Could Be Act of War Crime: UN The aggressions and airstrike of the Saudi Arabian army against Yemeni people could be an act of war crime

Iraqi Cleric Demanded Americans Expulsion over Trump Anti-Muslim Order leading Iraqi cleric has called his government to expulse US citizens in retaliation for the Washington’s ban on entry of citizens of seven countries

War with Trump’s US Practical Reality: China Military officials in China say the idea of going to war with the US under current President is becoming a practical reality

Iraqi Popular Forces to Secure Border with Syria The Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces will secure the country’s border with Syria preventing terrorist crossings

US Forces Kill 16 civilians Attacking Al-Qaeda in Yemen US forces in Yemen have killed 57 people, including civilians in their latest offensive in the country

London Holds Biggest Ever Protest against US President Different organizations and groups in London are urging people in the country to join what they say will be “the biggest protest ever” against the US President

British MP Banned from Travelling to US by Trump’s Anti-Muslim Order The US anti-Muslim that bares those born in seven Muslim-majority countries to enter the country, also prevents a British parliament who has an Iraqi origin

Refugees Face Execution, Torture in Libya: Report People inside refugee camps in Libya are facing daily cases of executions, torture and other systematic rights abuses

US Democrats Introduce Bill Making Trump Incompetent to Trigger Nuclear Weapons Democrat members of the US Congress have introduced a bill that will make the President incompetent to launch a nuclear attack

Federal Judge Revokes US Travel Bans against 7 Countries A Federal judge has issued an emergency halt on recently declared US policy to ban the citizens from 7 Muslim countries from entering the US

Corruption Accelerates Deteriorating Arab Countries Intl Ranks: Report growing corruption in Persian Gulf Arab countries, is affecting their already deteriorating ranks based on international indexes

Iraqi Army Finds ISIS Chemical Weapons in Liberated Part of Mosul Iraqi army has discovered a chemical agents and weapon stock belonging to the ISIS terrorists group in liberated parts of the northern city of Mosul

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Why Can’t Tel Aviv Bear Moscow-Tehran Strong Relations?

12,000 Syrians Return Home in Liberated Aleppo

London Holds Biggest Ever Protest against US President

Terrorists Kill Six Worshipers in Canadian Mosque

Trump Orders Preparations for World War

Iran Reciprocates US Anti Muslim Travel Ban

Saudi King Supports Trump’s Safe Zones in Syria

Iraqi Popular Forces to Secure Border with Syria

War with Trump’s US Practical Reality: China

Iraqi Cleric Demanded Americans Expulsion over Trump Anti-Muslim Order

Abbas Facing Ouster amid Palestinian Authority Financial Crisis

US Attorney Generals Condemn Trump’s Anti Muslim Travel Ban

Saudi Aggression against Yemen Could Be Act of War Crime: UN

World Outraged by Trump’s Controversial Orders

‘New Islamophobic Order’ under Trump’s Administration

15 Western Terrorists Defect ISIS as Syrian Army Advances

US Forces Kill 16 civilians Attacking Al-Qaeda in Yemen

Astana Syria Talks Increase Turkey, Saudi Tensions

Syrian Army Liberates More Regions in Deir Ezzor

Trump Orders Preparations for World War

Israeli Regime PM Faces New Corruption Charges

Yemeni Army Captures Four Saudi Mercenary Bases

Lebanon Arrests Five Spies Working for Israel’s Mossad

Trump Administration Freezes Obama-Authorized Aid for Palestine

Palestinian Cause under Trump’s Administration

Turkey’s Incursions into Syria Killed 352 Civilians, Injured 2,500

Mexico Condemns Israeli Support for US Border Wall

Continued Saudi Aggressions in 2017 to Cause Famine in Yemen : UN Warns

Canada PM Says Welcome to Refugees after Trump Bans Entergy to Them

US Democrats Introduce Bill Making Trump Incompetent to Trigger Nuclear Weapons

Six Reasons Why West Never Attacked Syria

What Drives Motivate Israeli Missile Attacks on Syria?

2016 Marked US Influence Decline in West Asia

Syrian Opposition Group Invites Israeli Regime to Topple Assad

Syrian Army Discovers Saudi-Made Chemical Weapons in Aleppo

UN Resolution 2336 on Syria, Major Blow to US

Turkey’s Destructive Mistakes in Syria

Trump Orders Obama Ambassadors to Leave on Inauguration Day

Erdogan’s Long Shot: Turkish Army Grounded in Syria’s Al-Bab

Saudi Dream of Regional Dominancy “Down in Flames”: British Daily

Iran Leader Sends Condolences over Death of ’Old Friend’ Rafsanjani

Iran Policy Not Changed 29 Years after Imam Khomeini’s Historic Letter to Gorbachev

US Allowed ISIS Growth in Syria: John Kerry

Erdogan Hands Cards to Putin amid Iranian Doubt

ISIS Claims Baghdad Bomb Attack, 13 Killed Scores Injured

In Focus

West Asia in 2016

West Asia in 2016

undefined
Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
alwaght.com
News

US Attorney Generals Condemn Trump’s Anti Muslim Travel Ban

Monday 30 January 2017
 
 
 
 
 
US Attorney Generals Condemn Trump’s Anti Muslim Travel Ban
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- US attorney generals denounced recent travel ban against Muslim majority countries signed by the US president.

Attorneys General of 16 US states Sunday fulminated against President Donald Trump’s executive action to deny entry to refugees from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Libya, Sudan, and Somalia.

"As the chief legal officers for over 130 million Americans and foreign residents of our states, we condemn President Trump’s unconstitutional, un-American and unlawful Executive Order,” they said in a joint statement.

"We are committed to working to ensure that as few people as possible suffer from the chaotic situation that it has created," they added.

The statement was undersigned by attorneys general of 16 states including Washington, D.C, New York, Pennsylvania, California, Illinois, Washington, Massachusetts, Hawaii, Virginia, Oregon, Iowa, Connecticut, Vermont, Maryland, New Mexico, and Maine.

The White House has not released the full text of the action, despite releasing the others Trump signed last week.

A federal judge on Saturday blocked part of Trump’s executive order, allowing for the release of a dozen people who were detained at the John F Kennedy International Airport for arriving in the US after the order went into effect Friday night.

More people were reportedly affected by the ban over the weekend at airports across the country.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Trump Travel ban attorney general US

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Thousands of Passengers Left Stranded at US Airports after Trump`s Anti Muslim Order
Protest, Chaos after Trump`s Ban on Refugees` Entry Takes Effect
Syrian Children Lives in Refugee Camps
Aftermath of a bomb attack on a hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia January 25, 2017
Thousands of Passengers Left Stranded at US Airports after Trump`s Anti Muslim Order

Thousands of Passengers Left Stranded at US Airports after Trump`s Anti Muslim Order

Six People Were Killed at a Terrorist Attack on a Mosque in Quebec, Canada
Syrian Army Launches Operation to Recapture Al-Mallah in North Aleppo
Why are people protesting Dakota Access Pipeline
Firefighters die battling largest blaze in Chile in decades