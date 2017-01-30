Iran Reciprocates US Anti Muslim Travel Ban

Alwaght - Iranian foreign ministry has reciprocated the recent US travel bans on the citizens of seven Muslim majority countries, including Iran, by similar bans on Monday.

"The decision by the US foreign ministry to enforce travel limits for Muslims, even in a temporarily form of three months, is a clear insult to the Islamic World and Iranian nation in particular. Despite claims of fighting terrorism and providing security for the US nation, it will be recorded in the history as a great gift to the extremists and their supporters," Iran foreign ministry said in a statement.

The ministry rejected the US policy as "a great insult to each and every member of the great Iranian nation" that contradicts previous claims by US government that they differentiate between the nation and the government of Iran and that they have nothing against the people of Iran.

The statement adds that "despite the great respect we have for the nation of the United States and differentiating them from their government, but to protect the rights of our citizen and until the insulting limits are lifted in the US, we enforce the principle of reciprocal act".

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday night that bans those born in seven Muslim countries to enter the US for 120 days. The countries affected are Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia.

The order was never run by officials at the Justice Department. Homeland Security officials weren't given much guidance about how the order would be implemented or enforced. Thus, there comes confusion and chaos.

The ban snared green card holders and people with valid visas alike. Some travelers who were in the air when Trump signed the order weren't able to enter the country when they landed. Some were detained. Others were sent back to where they flew in from. Lawsuits began to fly and by Saturday night a federal judge had temporarily and partially blocked Trump's order.