Iran Produces 20% Enriched Nuclear Reactor Fuel: IAEO

Alwaght- Iranian Atomic Energy Organization (IAEO) says the country is planning to produce 20% enriched nuclear fuel for its reactor in Tehran.

The organization's spokesman declared that Iran has injected UF6 gas into its IR8 centrifuges which "is an important stage in nuclear R&D" and compatible with the rights and commitments of the country in its nuclear deal.

IR8 centrifuges are among the most advanced centrifuges designed and produced by Iranian scientists and successfully passed their mechanical test in past three years. The enrichment capacity of these machines are about twenty times of that in the first generation IR1, the statement said.

Iran has committed to contain its enrichment activities for 15 years so the produced centrifuges will not come in production line for now, the IAEO spokesman said, but we will have enough opportunity to build and store such devices to increase our capacity to 190 thousand SWUs.

The industrial capacity then can be utilized to produce nuclear fuel products that will be needed in Tehran Research Nuclear Reactor.

He also said Iran has recently signed a 5-year cooperation contract with Russian government.