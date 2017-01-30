12,000 Syrians Return Home in Liberated Aleppo

Alwaght- The Syrian families who escaped their houses in then militant-dominated in east Aleppo are now returning after the city was completely liberated by the national army.

At least 12,000 people have returned to their homes in the liberated eastern part of Aleppo, Russian defense ministry said on Sunday.

Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said "More than 12,000 civilians have returned to their houses in eastern Aleppo. All they receive necessary assistance."

The northern city of Aleppo was divided between government forces on the west and militant and terrorist groups on the east in 2014.

The Syrian strategic city was liberated from terrorist domination and reunited back in December 2016 when national army initiated an extensive operation backed by popular forces and Russian aerial support push terrorists out of the city.

The Syrian victory in Aleppo was a major blow to foreign-backed militant and terrorist groups who lost their most strategic stronghold in the country.