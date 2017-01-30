Tehran, Riyadh Should Respond Positively to Kuwait Mediation Offer

Alwaght- Kuwait's foreign minister's visit to Iran that carried a message from the (Persian) Gulf Cooperation Council P(GCC) to the Islamic Republic must be seen as a step forward taken by Iran's southern neighbors to move out of the current stalemate while the crisis is escalating across the region. No matter if it is a unilateral decision or coordinated with the members of the (P)GCC to carry a signal from Riyadh to Tehran, the Kuwaiti foreign minister's trip to Iran is a positive step, and Saudi Arabia and Iran, both key actors in the Persian Gulf region, should react to it positively.

Some developments in the Saudi-Iranian relations like Tehran-Riyadh oil market coordination, Saudi invitation of Iranians to travel to Saudi Arabia for Hajj, Lebanon's withdrawal from the political deadlock after picking Michael Aoun as president of the country, and Saudi leaders' opposition to new US President Donald Trump’s measures against Iran nuclear deal can signal that the crisis between the two Muslim countries is winding down, preparing the ground for entry to a new chapter of ties.

At the time being, Kuwait, which holds warm relations with both sides, has appeared to be taking the role of a mediator, with the intention of paving the way for Iran and the Persian Gulf Arab states bloc to enter a process of negotiations to discuss the existing problems. Earlier, the Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled al-Jarallah said (P)GCC message was dialogue between Iran and the six-nation Arab bloc on a basis of good neighborly relations, refraining from interventions in other countries' internal affairs, and respecting the countries' sovereignty. He continued that these were the principles both sides agree with and they can use them as basis for talks.

Lack of collaboration between Iran and Saudi Arabia brings damage to the regional security and the two countries' major interests both in the region and in the Muslim world. Now if we add to this lack of partnership the past year’s diplomatic escalation that hit the climactic levels, the outcome is what we are witnessing in the region: expansion of chaos and multiplicity of the crisis-hit nations from Iraq to Syria, from Bahrain to Yemen, and from intensification of extremism to marginalization of the Palestinian cause.

In fact, the two countries' crossing the current diplomatic crisis with a consideration of the common points and the interests and advantages of cooperation can prepare the ground for them to break the present standstill. Today, at a time when security is so fragile in the region and can easily be turned into insecurity, no party can stay away from the damages. The global terrorism and its wide spreading is not something the Saudis can stay protected against for their ideological closeness to the terrorist groups or through their support for them.

In such an atmosphere, the Kuwaiti emir has sent a message, calling on Tehran and Riyadh to cooperate. The two regional powers should, without any international actors' interventions, develop an understanding of the new conditions, set aside the zero-sum game, and prepare the conditions for a win-win game. Only through this way Saudi Arabia and Iran can push the underway crises towards solutions both in the region and in the Muslim world. In such atmosphere, the crises will be solved and the regional security will be provided. This, in turn, opens the way for concentration on the original priorities.