Saudi King Supports Trump’s Safe Zones in Syria

Alwaght- During their first phone call after the inauguration of the new US government, Saudi King announced Riyadh support for US plan to establish safe zones in Syria.

Based on a White House statement, Donald Trump has asked King Salman to support his initiative for creating special zones inside Syria which is fighting foreign-backed militancy, and the King has accepted.

During his presidential campaigns, Trump promised to ask Persian Gulf states to pay for his idea of establishing such zones allegedly to protect Syrian refugees. However, many experts believe such zones will be a safe haven for Saudi-backed militant and terrorist groups which are already defeated to a large part by the Syrian national army.

"The president requested and the King agreed to support safe zones in Syria and Yemen, as well as supporting other ideas to help the many refugees who are displaced by the ongoing conflicts," the statement said.

Trump has repeatedly emphasized that the Persian Gulf Arab states should pay to maintain safe zones in Syria. He told the German newspaper Bild this month: "The [Persian] Gulf states should have had to pay for them. After all, they have money like hardly anyone else has."

But the Arab Kingdoms, which have supported militant and terrorist groups fighting against Syrian government, have offered no public support for such an idea.

The Saudi Press Agency, in its readout of the call, made no specific mention of safe zones. It said the two leaders had affirmed the "depth and durability of the strategic relationship" between the two countries.

Sources close to the White House told Reuters that the Saudi Arabia also promised to enhance its participation in the US-led coalition attacks on Iraq and Syria.

Based on the White House statement, the two sides also agreed to counter Iran's growing influence in the region.