Saudi Aggression against Yemen Could Be Act of War Crime: UN

Alwaght- The aggressions and airstrike of the Saudi Arabian army against Yemeni people could be an act of war crime, a recent UN report shows.

The report investigates 10 Saudi-led coalition strikes from March to October last year that claimed the lives of at least 292 civilians, including about 100 women and children.

UN experts who prepared the report also advised Riyadh's western allies in these aggressions, including the US, Britain and France, to respect international humanitarian law.

In eight of the 10 investigations, the panel found no evidence that the airstrikes had targeted legitimate military objectives," the experts said in the 63-page report, which was presented to the UN Security Council on January 27.

Considering the civilian fatalities and the Saudi imposed sanctions, the report concludes that Saudi-led coalition had not met the "international humanitarian law requirements of proportionality and precautions in attack" for all the 10 investigated airstrikes.

According to the UN experts, the member states of the so-called Saudi-led coalition are Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco and Sudan.

The panel added that the "violations associated with the conduct of the air campaign are sufficiently widespread to reflect… a broader policy of attrition against civilian infrastructure."

Saudi Arabia has been engaged in the deadly campaign against Yemen since March 2015 in an attempt to bring back to power Yemen's former President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, a staunch ally of Riyadh, and undermine the popular Ansarullah movement.

The UN report further said forces loyal to Hadi, including officials and security forces, committed "widespread and systematic violations of international humanitarian law, international human rights law and human rights norms" against the Yemeni people during the abovementioned period.

The Saudi war has so far claimed the lives of at least 11,400 Yemenis, and taken a heavy toll on Yemen's facilities and infrastructure, destroying many hospitals, schools, and factories.