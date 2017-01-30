Iraqi Cleric Demanded Americans Expulsion over Trump Anti-Muslim Order

Alwaght- A leading Iraqi cleric has called on government to expel US citizens in retaliation for the Washington's ban on entry of citizens of seven Muslim majority countries.

Powerful Iraqi cleric Muqtada al-Sadr denounced the US policy against other nations as arrogant and warned Washington to take its citizens out of Iraq.

“It would be arrogance for you to enter freely Iraq and other countries while barring them the entrance to your country ... and therefore, you should get your nationals out,” Sadr said in a statement published on his website on Sunday.

In an Islamophobic act, US president Donald Trump signed an executive order that bans people born in Iraq, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia, and Libya from entering the US.

Iraqi parliament members have also asked their government to reciprocate the anti-Muslim policy. Members of the foreign affairs committee called the policy "unfair" and advices Baghdad to reciprocate the move.

“We ask the Iraqi government to reciprocate ... the decision taken by the US administration,” the committee said in a statement, adding, “Iraq is in the frontline of the war of terrorism ... and it is unfair that the Iraqis are treated in this way.”

"We clearly demanded that the Iraqi government deal reciprocally in all issues... with the United States of America," Hassan Shwairid, the deputy head of the committee, told AFP.