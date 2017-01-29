Syrian Army Retakes Damascus Water Supplies from Terrorists

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Bahraini Masses, Scholars Urge Continued Resistance

Bahraini Masses, Scholars Urge Continued Resistance Bahraini masses have vowed to continue resisting the Western-backed Al Khalifa regime which is suppressing peaceful protests in the tiny Persian Gulf kingdom.

Inter-militant Fighting Intensifies in Syria Infighting among militant groups in Syria is intensifying, furthering weakening the so-called opposition.

Syria’s Idlib Powder Keg amid Terrorists Deadly Infighting Talks between the Syrian government and opposition groups kicked off in Astana while intensified infighting among foreign-backed terrorists continues inside Syria.

Nigerian Regime Ignores Court Order to Release Sheikh El-Zakzaky The Nigerian government has blatantly defied an order by the country’s high court calling for the release of Islamic movement leader Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

Trump’s Inauguration Speech, Affirmation of Controversial Campaign Donald Trump was inaugurated as the US president in Washington DC where he delivered an inaugural which sounded similar to his controversial campaign speeches.

British MP Banned from Travelling to US by Trump’s Anti-Muslim Order

British MP Banned from Travelling to US by Trump’s Anti-Muslim Order

The US anti-Muslim that bares those born in seven Muslim-majority countries to enter the country, also prevents a British parliament who has an Iraqi origin

Refugees Face Execution, Torture in Libya: Report People inside refugee camps in Libya are facing daily cases of executions, torture and other systematic rights abuses

US Democrats Introduce Bill Making Trump Incompetent to Trigger Nuclear Weapons Democrat members of the US Congress have introduced a bill that will make the President incompetent to launch a nuclear attack

Federal Judge Revokes US Travel Bans against 7 Countries A Federal judge has issued an emergency halt on recently declared US policy to ban the citizens from 7 Muslim countries from entering the US

Corruption Accelerates Deteriorating Arab Countries Intl Ranks: Report growing corruption in Persian Gulf Arab countries, is affecting their already deteriorating ranks based on international indexes

Iraqi Army Finds ISIS Chemical Weapons in Liberated Part of Mosul Iraqi army has discovered a chemical agents and weapon stock belonging to the ISIS terrorists group in liberated parts of the northern city of Mosul

Mexico Condemns Israeli Support for US Border Wall Mexico condemned Israeli prime minister for supporting the recent US policy to build a wall on its southern border to prevent illegal immigrants

Continued Saudi Aggressions in 2017 to Cause Famine in Yemen : UN Warns Continuance of Saudi attacks and aggressions against Yemeni people could cause a famine in the impoverished Arab country

Canada PM Says Welcome to Refugees after Trump Bans Entergy to Them Canadian Prime Minister said his country would welcome refugees a day after new US President Donald Trump banned eatery to refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Iran Slams US Banning Entry to Muslims, Vows Retaliation Alwaght- Iran Slammed US new President’s “insulting” decision to bar arrivals from the Islamic Republic and six other Muslim countries, promising to respond to the move in kind.

EU Faces Multiple Challenges: Merkel German Chancellor says the European Union is embattled with growing number of internal and external challenges

Building Walls to Separate Nations Obsolete: Iranian President Iranian President says the age of building walls to separate nations is over

Trump Puts Mad Dog In Charge of Torture US President who has supported a renewal of torture methods in his country says the Defense Minister will decide whether and how to use such methods

Don’t Build This Wall: Berlin Mayor to Donald Trump The mayor of Germany’s once-divided capital, Berlin, Michael Mueller, offered some advice to Donald Trump on Friday: “Don’t build this wall!”

5,000 Iraqi Families Return to Liberated East Mosul Thousands of residents who had fled the terrorists, to return to their homes in Mosul

NY Muslims Protest US Policies against Immigrants US Muslims in New York City held a demonstration on Friday to protest newly announced US policies to target refugees and immigrants

Yemeni Army Captures Four Saudi Mercenary Bases During a series of attacks by Yemeni army and Ansarullah resistance movement, four military bases belonging to Saudi mercenaries in Taizz province collapsed

Russia Rejects Proposing Syrian Kurdish Autonomy Russian foreign ministry says the country has never proposed an autonomous region for the Kurdish people in Syria

Turkey Kills 57 PKK Militants Turkish air force has killed tens of militant members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) during a series of airstrikes

Trump to Phone Putin The newly inaugurated US president is planned to speak with his Russian counterpart

West Asia in 2016

West Asia in 2016

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Syrian Army Retakes Damascus Water Supplies from Terrorists

Sunday 29 January 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Syrian Army Retakes Damascus Water Supplies from Terrorists
Alwaght- Syrian government forces have taken back control of a strategic area which supplies water to the country's capital after weeks of fighting terrorists who had occupied Al-Fija Springs.

Syrian forces on Saturday reestablished full control over Wadi Barada valley where Al-Fija Springs are located and thus restored crucial water supplies to Damascus.

Wadi Barada, which lies northwest of Damascus, is one of the fiercest battlefronts in Syria's civil war. Disruption to water supplies by foreign-backed terrorists including infrastructure damage, has caused severe shortages in the capital this month.

Syrian TV has broadcast images of the army raising the country's flag over this strategic site that is responsible for supply water to an estimated 5 million residents of Damascus.

The water supply to Damascus was cutoff 44 days ago when the terrorist groups poisoned the water supplied to government areas in the capital.

As a result of this act committed by the Takfiri terrorsits, the Syrian Arab Army launched a powerful assault to recapture the Wadi Barada area which was occupied by terrorists for over four years.

Meanwhile Damascus Countryside Governor Ala’a Ibrhaim said that engineering units in the Syrian Army are working on dismantling IEDs and mines inside al-Fija springs now that the army has reestablished control over the area.

Syrian army engineers repairing water spring

According to the Syrian News Agency, SANA, the governor affirmed on Saturday that the army reestablished control over al-Figeh spring. He added that the army is currently stationed inside it after encircling the terrorists and eliminating some of them who are affiliated to al-Nusra Front (Fath al Sham) terrorist organization.

The governor also said that engineering units are combing the area to clear the spring of mines and explosives, explaining that an agreement was reached on the settlement of the legal status of those who want this, in addition to securing the exit of terrorists unwilling to take part in the settlement in Wadi Barada, adding that these militants will be heading to Idleb with their families, and that their departure was postponed until tomorrow due to weather.

For his part, Syrian Minister of Water Resources Nabil al-Hassan said that maintenance teams are waiting for the final report by the army units inside the spring on clearing it of mines and explosive devices in order to begin repairs.

He pointed out that there will be emergency solutions to return water to Damascus city, and full repairs will be carried out gradually afterwards until the spring is fully restored to working order, noting that prior assessments indicate that the spring sustained heavy damage.

War Crime

The head of the UN-backed humanitarian taskforce for Syria, Jan Egeland was quoted as saying early this month that "to sabotage and deny water is of course a war crime." He further warned that civilians "will be affected by waterborne diseases" if clean water supply is not restored.

Meanwhile, in a letter to the United Nations, the Syrian Foreign Ministry condemned the Takfiri Fateh al-Sham (Al Nusra Front) group for committing war crimes by polluting and cutting off the Damascus water, and expressed regret over the international community’s silence in the face of the crimes perpetrated by the foreign-backed terrorists in the Arab country.

Syria Al Fija Al Nusra Fath al Sham terrorists water Damascus war crime

