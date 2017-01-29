Syrian Army Retakes Damascus Water Supplies from Terrorists

Alwaght- Syrian government forces have taken back control of a strategic area which supplies water to the country's capital after weeks of fighting terrorists who had occupied Al-Fija Springs.

Syrian forces on Saturday reestablished full control over Wadi Barada valley where Al-Fija Springs are located and thus restored crucial water supplies to Damascus.

Wadi Barada, which lies northwest of Damascus, is one of the fiercest battlefronts in Syria's civil war. Disruption to water supplies by foreign-backed terrorists including infrastructure damage, has caused severe shortages in the capital this month.

Syrian TV has broadcast images of the army raising the country's flag over this strategic site that is responsible for supply water to an estimated 5 million residents of Damascus.

The water supply to Damascus was cutoff 44 days ago when the terrorist groups poisoned the water supplied to government areas in the capital.

As a result of this act committed by the Takfiri terrorsits, the Syrian Arab Army launched a powerful assault to recapture the Wadi Barada area which was occupied by terrorists for over four years.

Meanwhile Damascus Countryside Governor Ala’a Ibrhaim said that engineering units in the Syrian Army are working on dismantling IEDs and mines inside al-Fija springs now that the army has reestablished control over the area.

Syrian army engineers repairing water spring

According to the Syrian News Agency, SANA, the governor affirmed on Saturday that the army reestablished control over al-Figeh spring. He added that the army is currently stationed inside it after encircling the terrorists and eliminating some of them who are affiliated to al-Nusra Front (Fath al Sham) terrorist organization.

The governor also said that engineering units are combing the area to clear the spring of mines and explosives, explaining that an agreement was reached on the settlement of the legal status of those who want this, in addition to securing the exit of terrorists unwilling to take part in the settlement in Wadi Barada, adding that these militants will be heading to Idleb with their families, and that their departure was postponed until tomorrow due to weather.

For his part, Syrian Minister of Water Resources Nabil al-Hassan said that maintenance teams are waiting for the final report by the army units inside the spring on clearing it of mines and explosive devices in order to begin repairs.

He pointed out that there will be emergency solutions to return water to Damascus city, and full repairs will be carried out gradually afterwards until the spring is fully restored to working order, noting that prior assessments indicate that the spring sustained heavy damage.

War Crime

The head of the UN-backed humanitarian taskforce for Syria, Jan Egeland was quoted as saying early this month that "to sabotage and deny water is of course a war crime." He further warned that civilians "will be affected by waterborne diseases" if clean water supply is not restored.

Meanwhile, in a letter to the United Nations, the Syrian Foreign Ministry condemned the Takfiri Fateh al-Sham (Al Nusra Front) group for committing war crimes by polluting and cutting off the Damascus water, and expressed regret over the international community’s silence in the face of the crimes perpetrated by the foreign-backed terrorists in the Arab country.