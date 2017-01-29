Iraqi Popular Forces to Secure Border with Syria

Alwaght- The Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) will secure the country’s border with Syria preventing terrorist crossings, spokesman said.

The PMF also known with Arabic name of Hashd al-Shaabi says it will be deployed on the border to preventing members of terrorist groups from moving between their bases in two countries.

“The Hashd al-Shaabi…will have a role in maintaining security along border with Syria, preventing the infiltration of terrorists and maintaining the country’s security,” Ahmed al-Assadi, a spokesman for the popular forces, told Anadolu Agency.

“Our forces, whether the army or the Hashd al-Shaabi, will remain inside Iraq to protect border and will not cross into Syria,” he said.

The spokesman said that his forces will abide by all orders given by Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi.

In October, al-Assadi said his forces might find themselves forced to chase ISIS terrorists inside Syrian territories with a view to protecting Iraqi border.

Established in 2014, Hashd al-Shaabi is an officially recognized armed force formed to help national army fight terrorist groups inside the country. The force is estimated to include more than 150,000 fighters.