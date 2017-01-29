US Forces Kill 16 civilians Attacking Al-Qaeda in Yemen

Alwaght- US forces in Yemen have killed 57 people, including civilians in their latest offensive in the country.

The attack targeted a village in Bayda province were the US commandos, supported by aerial forces attacked a claimed terrorist target.

The US paratroopers parachuted in Bayda’s Qifah district and raided the Yakla village there, with some 30 planes such as Apache helicopters and drones taking part in the operations.

Saudi media said 16 civilians, among them women and children, lost their lives in the US assault. Reports said the rest of those killed were militants with the al-Qaeda terror group, including three of its ringleaders.

“The operation began at dawn when a drone bombed the home of [al-Qaeda ringleader] Abdulraoof al-Dhahab and then helicopters flew up and unloaded paratroopers at his house and killed everyone inside,” an unnamed local told AFP.

The Lebanese al-Mayadeen television channel reported that a US soldier was also killed during clashes with militants.

Two years ago, US troopers conducted a similar operation in Yemen’s Hadhramaut Province to allegedly save an American reporter who was held captive by al-Qaeda. However, the operation was unsuccessful and left the correspondent dead.