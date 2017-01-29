London Holds Biggest Ever Protest against US President

Alwaght- Different organizations and groups in London are urging people in the country to join what they say will be “the biggest protest ever” against the US President.

The demonstration is planned to be held when Donald Trump visits the country later this year. UK Prime Minister, Theresa May earlier said the US president has accepted an invitation from British Queen to visit the country.

Many reacted with fury at the announcement, which was made during a joint press conference in the White House on Friday.

A Facebook event has already been created by the organization Stand Up To Racism to protest Trump’s visit to the UK. The event has been temporarily organized for July 1, but it will be changed when a date for the visit is confirmed.

Stop the War, People’s Assembly and Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND) are also backing the event and are urging people to “oppose Trump's racism, sexism and bigotry”.

“The invitation to Donald Trump for a state visit will be opposed by millions in Britain. Our government should not be seen to be endorsing the sorts of ideas and policies he is putting forward,” the event description adds.

It comes after thousands of people took to the streets of London as part of the Women’s March campaign, which took place around the world following Trump’s inauguration.

He has since made a series of widely condemned statements and signed a number of controversial executive orders, including those effectively banning all refugees and visitors from some Muslim-majority countries.