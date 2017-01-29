Refugees Face Execution, Torture in Libya: Report

Alwaght- People inside refugee camps in Libya are facing daily executions, torture and other systematic rights abuses, Germany says.

Based on the report prepared by the German embassy in Niger, the situation in these camps is deteriorating each day reaching conditions like that in Nazi camps.

"Authentic cellphone photos and videos substantiate concentration-camp-like conditions in so-called private prisons" operated by people smugglers, the embassy said in a diplomatic cable sent to the chancellery and other ministries, according to the newspaper report.

"Executions of countless migrants, torture, rapes, bribery and banishment to the desert are daily events," the embassy report said.

"Eyewitnesses spoke of exactly five executions a week in one prison - with advance notice and always on Fridays - to make room for new migrants, i.e. to increase the human throughput and revenues of the smugglers," it continued.

Revelations come as an EU delegation including top figures of the Union plan to meet in Malta next week to discuss ways to control migration from Africa.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel also raised concerns about conditions in Libya in a webcast on Saturday, saying Europe should work with the North African country to control illegal migration, but could not sign a deal similar to that reached with Turkey last year until it became more stable.

Libya sank into chaos following the 2011 US-led attack on the country that overthrow the government of Muammar Gaddafi, and the new U.N.-backed government in Tripoli exercises no control over its territory.

The sea crossing from Libya to Italy, operated by people-smugglers based in the North African country, is now the main route for migrants bound for Europe.

A record 181,000 mainly African boat migrants reached Italy last year, taking the total number of arrivals in the past three years to more than half a million.