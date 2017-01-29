US Democrats Introduce Bill Making Trump Incompetent to Trigger Nuclear Weapons

Alwaght- Democrat members of the US Congress have introduced a bill that will make the President incompetent to launch a nuclear attack.

Based on the bill introduced by two democrat lawmakers, Donald Trump will need a congressional declaration of war to use such weapons.

The bill was introduced by Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., and Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif. The article notes that Lieu has a paper sign outside his office that reads, “Alternative Fact Free Zone.”

The US president is currently allowed to order a first-use nuclear strike even if the US is not under nuclear attack.

During the campaign, Hillary Clinton made it a point hit Trump on his temperament and what she called his erratic use of Twitter. She said, “A man you can bait with a tweet is not a man we can trust with nuclear weapons.”

The lawmakers who prepared the bill say Trump has a history of mentioning that he may use the horrific weapon against “the terrorists”. Back in March, responding to a hypothetical question about an ISIS strike, Trump responded, “I would never take any of my cards off the table.”

Trump was also criticized during the campaign when he said, “Let it be an arms race” with Russia.

The bill has gained support from various global disarmament groups and former-Secretary of Defense William Perry, who served under President Clinton.

The sitting president could launch as many as 925 warheads—about the equivalent of 17,000 Hiroshima bombs.