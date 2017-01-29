Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 29 January 2017
Bahraini Masses, Scholars Urge Continued Resistance

Bahraini Masses, Scholars Urge Continued Resistance Bahraini masses have vowed to continue resisting the Western-backed Al Khalifa regime which is suppressing peaceful protests in the tiny Persian Gulf kingdom.

Inter-militant Fighting Intensifies in Syria Infighting among militant groups in Syria is intensifying, furthering weakening the so-called opposition.

Syria's Idlib Powder Keg amid Terrorists Deadly Infighting Talks between the Syrian government and opposition groups kicked off in Astana while intensified infighting among foreign-backed terrorists continues inside Syria.

Nigerian Regime Ignores Court Order to Release Sheikh El-Zakzaky The Nigerian government has blatantly defied an order by the country's high court calling for the release of Islamic movement leader Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

Trump's Inauguration Speech, Affirmation of Controversial Campaign Donald Trump was inaugurated as the US president in Washington DC where he delivered an inaugural which sounded similar to his controversial campaign speeches.

British MP Banned from Travelling to US by Trump's Anti-Muslim Order

British MP Banned from Travelling to US by Trump's Anti-Muslim Order

The US anti-Muslim that bares those born in seven Muslim-majority countries to enter the country, also prevents a British parliament who has an Iraqi origin

Refugees Face Execution, Torture in Libya: Report People inside refugee camps in Libya are facing daily cases of executions, torture and other systematic rights abuses

US Democrats Introduce Bill Making Trump Incompetent to Trigger Nuclear Weapons Democrat members of the US Congress have introduced a bill that will make the President incompetent to launch a nuclear attack

Federal Judge Revokes US Travel Bans against 7 Countries A Federal judge has issued an emergency halt on recently declared US policy to ban the citizens from 7 Muslim countries from entering the US

Corruption Accelerates Deteriorating Arab Countries Intl Ranks: Report growing corruption in Persian Gulf Arab countries, is affecting their already deteriorating ranks based on international indexes

Iraqi Army Finds ISIS Chemical Weapons in Liberated Part of Mosul Iraqi army has discovered a chemical agents and weapon stock belonging to the ISIS terrorists group in liberated parts of the northern city of Mosul

Mexico Condemns Israeli Support for US Border Wall Mexico condemned Israeli prime minister for supporting the recent US policy to build a wall on its southern border to prevent illegal immigrants

Continued Saudi Aggressions in 2017 to Cause Famine in Yemen : UN Warns Continuance of Saudi attacks and aggressions against Yemeni people could cause a famine in the impoverished Arab country

Canada PM Says Welcome to Refugees after Trump Bans Entergy to Them Canadian Prime Minister said his country would welcome refugees a day after new US President Donald Trump banned eatery to refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Iran Slams US Banning Entry to Muslims, Vows Retaliation Alwaght- Iran Slammed US new President's "insulting" decision to bar arrivals from the Islamic Republic and six other Muslim countries, promising to respond to the move in kind.

EU Faces Multiple Challenges: Merkel German Chancellor says the European Union is embattled with growing number of internal and external challenges

Building Walls to Separate Nations Obsolete: Iranian President Iranian President says the age of building walls to separate nations is over

Trump Puts Mad Dog In Charge of Torture US President who has supported a renewal of torture methods in his country says the Defense Minister will decide whether and how to use such methods

Don't Build This Wall: Berlin Mayor to Donald Trump The mayor of Germany's once-divided capital, Berlin, Michael Mueller, offered some advice to Donald Trump on Friday: "Don't build this wall!"

5,000 Iraqi Families Return to Liberated East Mosul Thousands of residents who had fled the terrorists, to return to their homes in Mosul

NY Muslims Protest US Policies against Immigrants US Muslims in New York City held a demonstration on Friday to protest newly announced US policies to target refugees and immigrants

Yemeni Army Captures Four Saudi Mercenary Bases During a series of attacks by Yemeni army and Ansarullah resistance movement, four military bases belonging to Saudi mercenaries in Taizz province collapsed

Russia Rejects Proposing Syrian Kurdish Autonomy Russian foreign ministry says the country has never proposed an autonomous region for the Kurdish people in Syria

Turkey Kills 57 PKK Militants Turkish air force has killed tens of militant members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) during a series of airstrikes

Trump to Phone Putin The newly inaugurated US president is planned to speak with his Russian counterpart

US Democrats Introduce Bill Making Trump Incompetent to Trigger Nuclear Weapons

US Democrats Introduce Bill Making Trump Incompetent to Trigger Nuclear Weapons
Alwaght- Democrat members of the US Congress have introduced a bill that will make the President incompetent to launch a nuclear attack.

Based on the bill introduced by two democrat lawmakers, Donald Trump will need a congressional declaration of war to use such weapons.

The bill was introduced by Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., and Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif. The article notes that Lieu has a paper sign outside his office that reads, “Alternative Fact Free Zone.”

The US president is currently allowed to order a first-use nuclear strike even if the US is not under nuclear attack.

During the campaign, Hillary Clinton made it a point hit Trump on his temperament and what she called his erratic use of Twitter. She said, “A man you can bait with a tweet is not a man we can trust with nuclear weapons.”

The lawmakers who prepared the bill say Trump has a history of mentioning that he may use the horrific weapon against “the terrorists”. Back in March, responding to a hypothetical question about an ISIS strike, Trump responded, “I would never take any of my cards off the table.”

Trump was also criticized during the campaign when he said, “Let it be an arms race” with Russia.

The bill has gained support from various global disarmament groups and former-Secretary of Defense William Perry, who served under President Clinton.

The sitting president could launch as many as 925 warheads—about the equivalent of 17,000 Hiroshima bombs.

 

Trump Democrats Nuclear Bill

