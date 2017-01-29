Federal Judge Revokes US Travel Bans against 7 Countries

Alwaght- A Federal judge has issued an emergency halt on recently declared US policy to ban the citizens from 7 Muslim countries from entering the US.

The ruling follows a class-action lawsuit brought earlier in the day by the American Civil Liberties Union and other groups in New York City that won a temporary stay of execution, ending the detention of those with valid visas arriving in the US.

US President Donald Trump issued an executive order that bans the citizens of Iran, Iraq, Sudan, Somalia, Libya, Syria and Yemen from entering the country for a period of four months.

The ban was executed the same day leading to detention of some of these citizens that were traveling with valid US visas.

The detention included two Iraqis stopped at the John F. Kennedy International Airport who later filed a lawsuit that finally led to the mentioned ruling.

At least 12 travelers have been detained, prompting mass protests at the airport. Canadian Prime Minister weighed in Saturday on Trump’s orders with a decidedly different approach.

“To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada,” he tweeted along with a photograph of him greeting a Syrian child at a Toronto airport.

A spokeswoman for Trudeau told The Associated Press, he is “looking forward to “discussing the successes of Canada’s immigration and refugee policy” when he meets with Trump at the White House – a meeting that is expected in the near term.