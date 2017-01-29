Iraqi Army Finds ISIS Chemical Weapons in Liberated Part of Mosul

Alwaght- Iraqi army has discovered a chemical agents and weapons stock belonging to the ISIS terrorist group in liberated parts of the northern city of Mosul.

The warehouse included a pile of cytotoxic and vesicant chemical agents as well as surface-to-surface missiles that could be used to weaponize the warfare agent

The army has confirmed the chemical agents as sulfur mustard after it was tested by French experts, Brigadier General Haider Fadhil of Iraq's Special Forces said on Saturday.

He added that the agent, commonly known as mustard gas, could form large blisters on exposed skin and in the lungs.

Based on the report the warehouse was located in the recently liberated east Mosul that confirmed the terrorist group had been trying to develop a way to use the chemical agent in the Russian-built projectiles.

The ISIS terrorist group has so far launched several chemical attacks in Iraq. In November 2016, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said that terrorists had staged chemical attacks in Mosul in the face of advancing Iraqi troops trying to expel them out of their last urban stronghold in the country.

As ISIS terrorists flee, “they have been repeatedly attacking and endangering the civilians they left behind, increasing concerns for residents of Mosul and other contested areas,” said Lama Fakih, the HRW deputy Middle East director.

Iraqi army soldiers, supported by fighters from pro-government Popular Mobilization Units, commonly known by the Arabic word, Hashd al-Shaabi, and Kurdish Peshmerga forces, launched a joint operation on 17 October 2016 to retake Mosul from ISIS terrorists.