Mexico Condemns Israeli Support for US Border Wall

Alwaght- Mexico condemned Israeli regime's prime minister for supporting the recent US decision to build a wall on its southern border to prevent illegal immigrants.

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, had applauded US President Donald Trump for deciding to build the wall and compared it to the his regime's concrete wall that puts Palestinians under siege.

Netanyahu said on Twitter on Saturday: "President Trump is right. I built a wall along Israel's southern border. It stopped all illegal immigration. Great success. Great idea."

Mexican foreign ministry reacted with an unusually furious statement saying they have informed Israeli regime of their “profound astonishment, rejection and disappointment over Prime Minister Netanyahu's message on Twitter about the construction of a border wall."

Mexican Jewish communities also rejected the idea and slammed Netanyahu for supporting the highly condemned border wall.

The Central Committee of the Jewish Community in Mexico issued a statement saying it "forcefully rejected" Netanyahu's comment, while several prominent Mexicans of Jewish origin sharply criticized the Israeli leader on Twitter.

"So you like walls @netanyahu? Here you have a couple of nice designs," said Mony de Swaan, a former head of the Mexican telecommunications regulator, posting images of walls commemorating Bergen-Belsen, the Nazi concentration camp where diarist Anne Frank died, and the Warsaw Ghetto.

Mexico's government and Trump have been locked in a bitter dispute over his election campaign promise to build a wall on the U.S. southern border that he says Mexico will pay for. Mexico has repeatedly said it will not pay for the wall.

On Thursday, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto canceled a visit to meet Trump next week after the American advised him to forgo the trip if he was not willing to pay for the wall.