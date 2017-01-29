Continued Saudi Aggressions in 2017 to Cause Famine in Yemen : UN Warns

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 29 January 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Bahraini Masses, Scholars Urge Continued Resistance

Bahraini Masses, Scholars Urge Continued Resistance Bahraini masses have vowed to continue resisting the Western-backed Al Khalifa regime which is suppressing peaceful protests in the tiny Persian Gulf kingdom.

Inter-militant Fighting Intensifies in Syria Infighting among militant groups in Syria is intensifying, furthering weakening the so-called opposition.

Syria’s Idlib Powder Keg amid Terrorists Deadly Infighting Talks between the Syrian government and opposition groups kicked off in Astana while intensified infighting among foreign-backed terrorists continues inside Syria.

Nigerian Regime Ignores Court Order to Release Sheikh El-Zakzaky The Nigerian government has blatantly defied an order by the country’s high court calling for the release of Islamic movement leader Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

Trump’s Inauguration Speech, Affirmation of Controversial Campaign Donald Trump was inaugurated as the US president in Washington DC where he delivered an inaugural which sounded similar to his controversial campaign speeches.

News

Federal Judge Revokes US Travel Bans against 7 Countries

Federal Judge Revokes US Travel Bans against 7 Countries

A Federal judge has issued an emergency halt on recently declared US policy to ban the citizens from 7 Muslim countries from entering the US

Corruption Accelerates Deteriorating Arab Countries Intl Ranks: Report growing corruption in Persian Gulf Arab countries, is affecting their already deteriorating ranks based on international indexes

Iraqi Army Finds ISIS Chemical Weapons in Liberated Part of Mosul Iraqi army has discovered a chemical agents and weapon stock belonging to the ISIS terrorists group in liberated parts of the northern city of Mosul

Mexico Condemns Israeli Support for US Border Wall Mexico condemned Israeli prime minister for supporting the recent US policy to build a wall on its southern border to prevent illegal immigrants

Continued Saudi Aggressions in 2017 to Cause Famine in Yemen : UN Warns Continuance of Saudi attacks and aggressions against Yemeni people could cause a famine in the impoverished Arab country

Canada PM Says Welcome to Refugees after Trump Bans Entergy to Them Canadian Prime Minister said his country would welcome refugees a day after new US President Donald Trump banned eatery to refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Iran Slams US Banning Entry to Muslims, Vows Retaliation Alwaght- Iran Slammed US new President’s “insulting” decision to bar arrivals from the Islamic Republic and six other Muslim countries, promising to respond to the move in kind.

EU Faces Multiple Challenges: Merkel German Chancellor says the European Union is embattled with growing number of internal and external challenges

Building Walls to Separate Nations Obsolete: Iranian President Iranian President says the age of building walls to separate nations is over

Trump Puts Mad Dog In Charge of Torture US President who has supported a renewal of torture methods in his country says the Defense Minister will decide whether and how to use such methods

Don’t Build This Wall: Berlin Mayor to Donald Trump The mayor of Germany’s once-divided capital, Berlin, Michael Mueller, offered some advice to Donald Trump on Friday: “Don’t build this wall!”

5,000 Iraqi Families Return to Liberated East Mosul Thousands of residents who had fled the terrorists, to return to their homes in Mosul

NY Muslims Protest US Policies against Immigrants US Muslims in New York City held a demonstration on Friday to protest newly announced US policies to target refugees and immigrants

Yemeni Army Captures Four Saudi Mercenary Bases During a series of attacks by Yemeni army and Ansarullah resistance movement, four military bases belonging to Saudi mercenaries in Taizz province collapsed

Russia Rejects Proposing Syrian Kurdish Autonomy Russian foreign ministry says the country has never proposed an autonomous region for the Kurdish people in Syria

Turkey Kills 57 PKK Militants Turkish air force has killed tens of militant members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) during a series of airstrikes

Trump to Phone Putin The newly inaugurated US president is planned to speak with his Russian counterpart

Bahraini Regime Sentences Protestors to Long Term Prisons A number of Bahraini pro-democracy protestors have received long term prison terms based on allegations of involvement in an attack on Al Khalifah

Israeli Police Investigates Netanyahu over New Corruption Charges Israeli Prime Minister was questioned by the police in a new series of investigations initiated over some charges recently brought up

President Assad in Excellent Health: Syrian Government Syrian government rejects rumors that its President is in poor health conditions and says he is in excellent conditions

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Don’t Build This Wall: Berlin Mayor to Donald Trump

Bahraini Masses, Scholars Urge Continued Resistance

Russia Rejects Proposing Syrian Kurdish Autonomy

Yemeni Army Captures Four Saudi Mercenary Bases

Western-Arab Camp Seeking Curbing Iran’s Regional Influence

Iran Slams US Banning Entry to Muslims, Vows Retaliation

Building Walls to Separate Nations Obsolete: Iranian President

Turkey Kills 57 PKK Militants

UK, US, France War-Games Provoke Persian Gulf Tensions

NY Muslims Protest US Policies against Immigrants

Canada PM Says Welcome to Refugees after Trump Bans Entergy to Them

Iraqi Army Finds ISIS Chemical Weapons in Liberated Part of Mosul

Corruption Accelerates Deteriorating Arab Countries Intl Ranks: Report

Mexico Condemns Israeli Support for US Border Wall

Continued Saudi Aggressions in 2017 to Cause Famine in Yemen : UN Warns

Astana Syria Talks Increase Turkey, Saudi Tensions

Syrian Army Liberates More Regions in Deir Ezzor

Obama Foreign Policy’s Legacy for Trump

Israeli Regime PM Faces New Corruption Charges

Schools Reopen in Iraq’s Mosul, Liberated from ISIS

Turkey’s Incursions into Syria Killed 352 Civilians, Injured 2,500

15 Western Terrorists Defect ISIS as Syrian Army Advances

3 Bomb Attacks Hit Iraq’s Capital, 6 Killed

Iraqi PM Urges Army to Swiftly Begin Op to Liberate Western Mosul

Bahraini Police Injures 37 Anti-Regime Protestors

Bahraini Masses, Scholars Urge Continued Resistance

US Airstrikes Killed 800 Syrian Civilians in Two Years

Syria’s Idlib Powder Keg amid Terrorists Deadly Infighting

Israeli Regime Systematically Killing Palestinians: EU Council

Yemeni Army Captures Four Saudi Mercenary Bases

Erdogan’s Long Shot: Turkish Army Grounded in Syria’s Al-Bab

Syrian Army Discovers Saudi-Made Chemical Weapons in Aleppo

Iran Leader Sends Condolences over Death of ’Old Friend’ Rafsanjani

US Allowed ISIS Growth in Syria: John Kerry

UN Resolution 2336 on Syria, Major Blow to US

ISIS Claims Baghdad Bomb Attack, 13 Killed Scores Injured

Erdogan Hands Cards to Putin amid Iranian Doubt

Putin Congratulates Trump Instead of Obama for New Year

Saudi Aggressions Killed More than 10,000 Yemenis: UN

Iran Policy Not Changed 29 Years after Imam Khomeini’s Historic Letter to Gorbachev

2016 Marked US Influence Decline in West Asia

Syrian Opposition Group Invites Israeli Regime to Topple Assad

What Drives Motivate Israeli Missile Attacks on Syria?

Turkey’s Destructive Mistakes in Syria

Trump Orders Obama Ambassadors to Leave on Inauguration Day

In Focus

West Asia in 2016

West Asia in 2016

undefined
Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
alwaght.com
News

Continued Saudi Aggressions in 2017 to Cause Famine in Yemen : UN Warns

Sunday 29 January 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Continued Saudi Aggressions in 2017 to Cause Famine in Yemen : UN Warns
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Continuance of Saudi attacks and aggressions against Yemeni people could cause a famine in the impoverished Arab country in 2017, UN warned.

RT quoted UN humanitarian chief Stephen O'Brien as saying that more than one third of the country’s population is in dire need of humanitarian aid and the country could face famine this year unless immediate action is taken to stop the ongoing conflict.

During a UN Security Council, O’Brien said "an astounding 10.3 million Yemenis ... require immediate assistance to save or sustain their lives [and] at least two million people need emergency food assistance to survive."

He mentioned the ongoing conflict in Yemen as “the primary driver of the largest food security emergency in the world”.

The UN envoy urged warring sides to try to stop violence and warned that continuation of this conditions leads to some serious consequences.

“If there is no immediate action, famine is now a possible scenario for 2017,”he warned. O’Brien noted that more than two thirds of the country’s population - a total of some 18.8 million Yemenis is in need of humanitarian and protection assistance.

O’Brien heads the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Yemen and though he says since the initiation of Saudi attacks in March 2015, some 7469 have been killed and 40,483 injured, the figures provided by other organizations and even other divisions of the UN, put the numbers much higher at more than 11,000 fatalities.

Apart from the direct casualties of the armed conflict, there are the so-called ‘silent deaths,’ with people dying from severe food shortages and disease, the majority of them being children. These deaths are largely unrecorded, and their numbers could be much higher. O'Brien said some 2.2 million babies, young boys and girls are “acutely malnourished, and almost half a million children are suffering from severe acute malnutrition,” which is a 63 percent increase since late 2015, according to UN data.

The UN Special Envoy to Yemen, Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, also told the UN Security Council the cause of these “tragic consequences for the Yemeni people” is the “dangerous” upsurge in airstrikes and fighting in the region.

The envoy added that every 10 minutes, a child under the age of five is dying in Yemen of preventable causes, warning the situation for children is “especially grave” and has called for an immediate cessation of hostilities. He stressed that “there is a clear path out of the violence” and that “the war can be stopped […] with political courage and will.” “I hope Yemen’s leaders will be able to see the impact that this tragedy has had on the country, make the bold decision to commit to a political solution and put an end to the senseless violence,” Ould Cheikh Ahmed told the Council.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Yemen UN Famine Saudi

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Protest, Chaos after Trump`s Ban on Refugees` Entry Takes Effect
Syrian Children Lives in Refugee Camps
Aftermath of a bomb attack on a hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia January 25, 2017
Hard Days of People Camping against Controversial Dakota Oil Pipelines
Protest, Chaos after Trump`s Ban on Refugees` Entry Takes Effect

Protest, Chaos after Trump`s Ban on Refugees` Entry Takes Effect

Syrian Army Launches Operation to Recapture Al-Mallah in North Aleppo
Why are people protesting Dakota Access Pipeline
Firefighters die battling largest blaze in Chile in decades
Schools Reopened in Newly-Liberated East Mosul