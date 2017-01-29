Canada PM Says Welcome to Refugees after Trump Bans Entergy to Them

Alwaght- Canadian Prime Minister said his country would welcome refugees a day after new US President Donald Trump banned eatery to refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries.

"To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada," Justin Trudeau tweeted on Saturday.

US President Donald Trump on Friday signed a sweeping executive order to suspend refugee arrivals and impose tough controls on travelers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Trump's provocative decision has drawn condemnation from targeted countries as well as UN agencies.