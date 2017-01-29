Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Bahraini Masses, Scholars Urge Continued Resistance

Bahraini Masses, Scholars Urge Continued Resistance Bahraini masses have vowed to continue resisting the Western-backed Al Khalifa regime which is suppressing peaceful protests in the tiny Persian Gulf kingdom.

Inter-militant Fighting Intensifies in Syria Infighting among militant groups in Syria is intensifying, furthering weakening the so-called opposition.

Syria’s Idlib Powder Keg amid Terrorists Deadly Infighting Talks between the Syrian government and opposition groups kicked off in Astana while intensified infighting among foreign-backed terrorists continues inside Syria.

Nigerian Regime Ignores Court Order to Release Sheikh El-Zakzaky The Nigerian government has blatantly defied an order by the country’s high court calling for the release of Islamic movement leader Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

Trump’s Inauguration Speech, Affirmation of Controversial Campaign Donald Trump was inaugurated as the US president in Washington DC where he delivered an inaugural which sounded similar to his controversial campaign speeches.

Iran Slams US Banning Entry to Muslims, Vows Retaliation

Iran Slams US Banning Entry to Muslims, Vows Retaliation

Alwaght- Iran Slammed US new President’s “insulting” decision to bar arrivals from the Islamic Republic and six other Muslim countries, promising to respond to the move in kind.

EU Faces Multiple Challenges: Merkel German Chancellor says the European Union is embattled with growing number of internal and external challenges

Building Walls to Separate Nations Obsolete: Iranian President Iranian President says the age of building walls to separate nations is over

Trump Puts Mad Dog In Charge of Torture US President who has supported a renewal of torture methods in his country says the Defense Minister will decide whether and how to use such methods

Don’t Build This Wall: Berlin Mayor to Donald Trump The mayor of Germany’s once-divided capital, Berlin, Michael Mueller, offered some advice to Donald Trump on Friday: “Don’t build this wall!”

5,000 Iraqi Families Return to Liberated East Mosul Thousands of residents who had fled the terrorists, to return to their homes in Mosul

NY Muslims Protest US Policies against Immigrants US Muslims in New York City held a demonstration on Friday to protest newly announced US policies to target refugees and immigrants

Yemeni Army Captures Four Saudi Mercenary Bases During a series of attacks by Yemeni army and Ansarullah resistance movement, four military bases belonging to Saudi mercenaries in Taizz province collapsed

Russia Rejects Proposing Syrian Kurdish Autonomy Russian foreign ministry says the country has never proposed an autonomous region for the Kurdish people in Syria

Turkey Kills 57 PKK Militants Turkish air force has killed tens of militant members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) during a series of airstrikes

Trump to Phone Putin The newly inaugurated US president is planned to speak with his Russian counterpart

Bahraini Regime Sentences Protestors to Long Term Prisons A number of Bahraini pro-democracy protestors have received long term prison terms based on allegations of involvement in an attack on Al Khalifah

Israeli Police Investigates Netanyahu over New Corruption Charges Israeli Prime Minister was questioned by the police in a new series of investigations initiated over some charges recently brought up

President Assad in Excellent Health: Syrian Government Syrian government rejects rumors that its President is in poor health conditions and says he is in excellent conditions

Saudi Atrocities in Yemen Aim at Serving US: Ansarullah Leader The atrocities and destruction in Yemen was to prove Riyadh’s servitude to the US government

African Refugees Protest in Al-Quds over Israeli Regime’s Detention, Deportation Policy Alwaght- More than 1,000 African refugees have held a protest rally in front of the Israeli Knesset (parliament) to voice their anger at the Tel Aviv regime’s policy of mass detention and deportation against them.

Non-Muslim Americans Ready to Register as Muslim to Protest Trump Thousands of Non-Muslim American people have pledged to register as a Muslim if Donald Trump creates a database of Muslim Americans.

Bahraini Regime Attacks Protesters, Torture Them to Death Alwaght- Bahraini regime attacked people who were protesting against trial of their leader Sheikh Isa Qassim, reportedly torturing one of them to death and severely injuring another.

Trump to Do Safe Zones in Syria The US new President Donald Trump will reportedly order the Pentagon and State Department to develop a series of “safe zones” in Syria, a move that could risk Washington’s confrontation with the Moscow and Damascus.

Trump Administration Freezes Obama-Authorized Aid for Palestine Alwaght- The new US administration has reportedly halted the transfer of the multimillion aid bound for Palestine, which Obama authorized just hours before leaving White House.

West Asia in 2016

West Asia in 2016

undefined
Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Iran Slams US Banning Entry to Muslims, Vows Retaliation
Alwaght- Iran Slammed US new President's “insulting” decision to bar arrivals from the Islamic Republic and six other Muslim countries, promising to respond to the move in kind.

"While respecting the American people and distinguishing between them and the hostile policies of the U.S. government, Iran will implement the principle of reciprocity until the offensive US limitations against Iranian nationals are lifted," Iran Foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

“In order to protect the dignity of all the Iranian people inside and outside the country, the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran will scrutinize the short-term and long-term outcomes of the decision by the US government on Iranian nationals and will take appropriate consular, legal and political measures,” the ministry added.

US President Donald Trump on Friday signed a sweeping executive order to suspend refugee arrivals and impose tough controls on travelers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

The statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry said Trump’s decision to ban visas was an “open affront” against the Iranian nation and the Muslim world.

The Iranian ministry said the visa restrictions run counter to Washington’s claims of countering terrorism and establishing security for the American people and would be marked in history “as a big gift presented to extremists and their supporters.”

At a time that the international community needs dialogue and collective efforts to uproot violence and extremism, the US government’s “injudicious” and discriminatory measure against Muslims would prepare the grounds for extremist terrorists to spread violence, it added.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has adopted strategies to make appropriate decisions based on national interests, the statement said.

“The recent decision [made by] the United States of America includes illegal and irrational expectations which are against international law,” the ministry pointed out.

It warned that any US move to extend discriminatory measures against the Iranian nationals would be illegal and said the Islamic Republic reserves the right to react to any violation of international law by Washington.

UN agencies have already issued a joint statement calling on Washington to continue letting refugees into the country since “the US resettlement program is one of the most important in the world.”

Earlier, Iran urged Trump to refrain from erecting “walls between nations,” reacting to the recent order by the US President authorising the construction of a wall on the border with Mexico to curb illegal immigration from the country.

Trump’s Iranian entry ban is the latest spat in what appears to be simmering tensions between Washington and Tehran. Last week, the head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Ali Akbar Salehi, said his country reserves the right to “act appropriately” if Washington dishonours the so-called P5+1 deal on Iran’s nuclear program.

"We can very easily snap back and go back … not only to where we were, but a much higher position technologically speaking," Salehi said in an interview with Canada’s CBC News.

 

Iran US Muslim Refugee Ban

