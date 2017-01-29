UK, US, France War-Games Provoke Persian Gulf Tensions

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 29 January 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq

Bahraini Masses, Scholars Urge Continued Resistance

Bahraini Masses, Scholars Urge Continued Resistance Bahraini masses have vowed to continue resisting the Western-backed Al Khalifa regime which is suppressing peaceful protests in the tiny Persian Gulf kingdom.

Inter-militant Fighting Intensifies in Syria Infighting among militant groups in Syria is intensifying, furthering weakening the so-called opposition.

Syria’s Idlib Powder Keg amid Terrorists Deadly Infighting Talks between the Syrian government and opposition groups kicked off in Astana while intensified infighting among foreign-backed terrorists continues inside Syria.

Nigerian Regime Ignores Court Order to Release Sheikh El-Zakzaky The Nigerian government has blatantly defied an order by the country’s high court calling for the release of Islamic movement leader Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

Trump’s Inauguration Speech, Affirmation of Controversial Campaign Donald Trump was inaugurated as the US president in Washington DC where he delivered an inaugural which sounded similar to his controversial campaign speeches.

Trump Puts Mad Dog In Charge of Torture

Trump Puts Mad Dog In Charge of Torture

US President who has supported a renewal of torture methods in his country says the Defense Minister will decide whether and how to use such methods

Don’t Build This Wall: Berlin Mayor to Donald Trump The mayor of Germany’s once-divided capital, Berlin, Michael Mueller, offered some advice to Donald Trump on Friday: “Don’t build this wall!”

5,000 Iraqi Families Return to Liberated East Mosul Thousands of residents who had fled the terrorists, to return to their homes in Mosul

NY Muslims Protest US Policies against Immigrants US Muslims in New York City held a demonstration on Friday to protest newly announced US policies to target refugees and immigrants

Yemeni Army Captures Four Saudi Mercenary Bases During a series of attacks by Yemeni army and Ansarullah resistance movement, four military bases belonging to Saudi mercenaries in Taizz province collapsed

Russia Rejects Proposing Syrian Kurdish Autonomy Russian foreign ministry says the country has never proposed an autonomous region for the Kurdish people in Syria

Turkey Kills 57 PKK Militants Turkish air force has killed tens of militant members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) during a series of airstrikes

Trump to Phone Putin The newly inaugurated US president is planned to speak with his Russian counterpart

Bahraini Regime Sentences Protestors to Long Term Prisons A number of Bahraini pro-democracy protestors have received long term prison terms based on allegations of involvement in an attack on Al Khalifah

Israeli Police Investigates Netanyahu over New Corruption Charges Israeli Prime Minister was questioned by the police in a new series of investigations initiated over some charges recently brought up

President Assad in Excellent Health: Syrian Government Syrian government rejects rumors that its President is in poor health conditions and says he is in excellent conditions

Saudi Atrocities in Yemen Aim at Serving US: Ansarullah Leader The atrocities and destruction in Yemen was to prove Riyadh’s servitude to the US government

African Refugees Protest in Al-Quds over Israeli Regime’s Detention, Deportation Policy Alwaght- More than 1,000 African refugees have held a protest rally in front of the Israeli Knesset (parliament) to voice their anger at the Tel Aviv regime’s policy of mass detention and deportation against them.

Non-Muslim Americans Ready to Register as Muslim to Protest Trump Thousands of Non-Muslim American people have pledged to register as a Muslim if Donald Trump creates a database of Muslim Americans.

Bahraini Regime Attacks Protesters, Torture Them to Death Alwaght- Bahraini regime attacked people who were protesting against trial of their leader Sheikh Isa Qassim, reportedly torturing one of them to death and severely injuring another.

Trump to Do Safe Zones in Syria The US new President Donald Trump will reportedly order the Pentagon and State Department to develop a series of “safe zones” in Syria, a move that could risk Washington’s confrontation with the Moscow and Damascus.

Trump Administration Freezes Obama-Authorized Aid for Palestine Alwaght- The new US administration has reportedly halted the transfer of the multimillion aid bound for Palestine, which Obama authorized just hours before leaving White House.

UN, EU Slam Israeli Regime Plan to Build 3,000 Homes in Occupied WB Alwaght- The United Nations has slammed Israeli regime’s recent defiant decision to construct 2,500 more settlement homes in the occupied West Bank, describing it as an obstacle to peace based on a two-state solution.

Lebanon Arrests Five Spies Working for Israel’s Mossad Alwaght-Lebanon has nabbed five people on Wednesday over working for the Israeli regime’s spy agency Mossad.

Saudi People Protest against Death of Political Prisoner Alwaght- People took to the streets of Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province to protest the suspicious death of a political prisoner.

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
UK, US, France War-Games Provoke Persian Gulf Tensions

Sunday 29 January 2017
 
 
 
 
 
UK, US, France War-Games Provoke Persian Gulf Tensions
Alwaght-In further escalation of global tensions, the US, Britain, France and Australia are set to hold military exercises in the Persian Gulf.

The provocative war-games will include a simulated confrontation with the Islamic Republic of Iran at a time of increased aggressive rhetoric against the country by British and US leaders.

The military drill dubbed Exercise Unified Trident is expected to be the first major deployment of British and American warships in the area since the inauguration of controversial US President Donald Trump.  The confrontational war-games will be held from January 31 to February 2 off the coast of Bahrain, a tiny Persian Gulf monarchy brutally suppressing pro-democracy protests. These military exercises by war-mongering Western countries are pursuing several objectives.

Reassuring regional allies

In a press release, the US Navy claimed, "The exercise is intended to enhance mutual capabilities, improve tactical proficiency and strengthen partnerships in ensuring the free flow of commerce and freedom of navigation." In a joint statement after last December’s summit, between Britain and the Persian Gulf monarchies in Manama, they agreed to a "strategic partnership" that would foster "political, defense, security and trade" ties. The war-games are part of renewed Britain’s interference on regional security issues. Therefore, these war-games are meant to reassure tyrannical monarchs clinging to power in the Persian Gulf region as they pursue a brutal suppression of mass protests  in most of the monarchies especially Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. 

Iranophobia

Britain and the US have new rulers who have ascended to power engulfed in a sea of local and international protests. British Premier Theresa May who rose to power courtesy of Brexit and Donald Trump who is occupying the White House after disputed US elections have a common characteristic,  belligerent Iranophobia. In her most recent Iranophobic remarks while addressing a Republican event during her recent visit to the US, May said that Iran is “a priority for the UK too as we support our allies in the (Persian) Gulf states to push back against Iran’s aggressive efforts to build an arc of influence from Tehran through to the Mediterranean.”

Trump has also attacked the landmark 2015 nuclear deal signed between Iran and six world powers, the US included. Parisian Gulf monarchies, led by the Saudi regime, continue to harbor Iranophobia for no apparent reason. This is while the Islamic Republic of Iran has reiterated that it prioritizes friendly relations with regional countries. Tehran has repeatedly assured other countries, especially the regional neighbors, that its military might poses no threat to anyone and that its defense doctrine is based on deterrence.

Weapons sale

Western countries have been inciting Iranophobia thus pushing Persian Gulf states to buy billions of dollars’ worth of weapons from Western arms manufactures. 

A report published early February 2016 by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute stated that, the international transfer of weapons to the West Asia rose dramatically over the past five years, with Saudi Arabia’s imports for 2011-15 increasing by 275% compared with 2006–10. The report noted that overall, imports by states in the West Asia region increased by 61%. Britain sold more weapons to Saudi Arabia than to any other country. Saudi Arabia is also the biggest US arms market and buys more American arms than British, the report showed. Additionally, Qatar arms purchase rose by 279% over the same period, and imports by the UAE rose by 35%. While Muslims worldwide consider their enemy number one to be the Israeli regime occupying Palestinian territories and the Al Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site in Islam, weapons bought by Persian Gulf monarchies have never been used against the Israeli regime or at least in support of Palestinian resistance movement.

Stranglehold on the region

The military maneuvers by the four major Western countries are part of a long-term strategy to maintain a stranglehold over the strategic Persian Gulf region is the main artery of global energy supplies. Britain is also keen on reestablishing its colonial presence in the region after a hiatus. The US-led NATO military alliance continues to set its eyes in the Persian Gulf region. NATO's aggression and operations in Afghanistan and Iraq have further increased the strategic importance of the Persian Gulf for the military alliance.

Increased tensions, arms race

Military maneuvers by foreign powers in the Persian Gulf cannot guarantee security and stability in the region and will actually serve to exacerbate tensions. The British-led war-games will also serve as a trigger crazy arms race in a region whose economies are suffering after record-low global oil prices. For instance, world’s top army importer, Saudi Arabia, is suffering a record budget deficit, reaching nearly $100. This is a country where according to conservative estimates, 35 per cent of the population live in extreme poverty amid austerity measures.

Persian Gulf Unified Trident War-Games Britain France US Iran Saudi Arabia arms race

