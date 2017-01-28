EU Faces Multiple Challenges: Merkel

Alwaght- German Chancellor says the European Union is embattled with growing number of internal and external challenges.

Angela Merkel made the remarks during a joint news conference with French President Francois Hollande in Berlin.

“The European Union faces big internal and external challenges, and both of us share the conviction that we can only meet these challenges by working together,” she said.

She called on European counterparts to preserve and improve their unity to face such challenges.

Merkel said that in order to defend the liberal democratic order and free trade, as well as addressing various economic challenges, EU member states should continue their close cooperation and each member should bear its responsibilities.

Hollande described terrorism as one of the most important challenges faced by all EU member states and underlined that France and Germany would continue their solidarity in the fight against such acts, amid recent attacks which targeted Paris and Berlin.

He also expressed concern over new US President Donald Trump’s foreign policy and views on trade ties with Europe.

“We have to also deal with challenges posed by the new U.S. administration with regards to trade rules as well as our position to resolve conflicts around the world,” the French leader said.

Hollande mentioned Brexit and the rise of populist movements as other important challenges, and said EU leaders would seek unity on all these issues at their meeting in Malta next month.