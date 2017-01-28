Building Walls to Separate Nations Obsolete: Iranian President

Alwaght- In an apparent reference to newly confirmed US policy to build walls on Mexican border, Iranian President says the age of building walls to separate nations is over.

Hassan Rouhani said “Today is not the time of wall-raising between nations. Have they forgotten that the Berlin Wall collapsed years ago? If there is a wall between nations, it has to be removed.”

US President, Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday to build a brick and mortar wall on southern border with Mexico to prevent entrance of illegal refugees.

Speaking during the 17th World Federation of Tourist Guide Associations Convention in Iran's capital, Tehran, Rouhani said “Today’s world is not a world where one can create distances between the nations and peoples of different territories.”

“Today is a day of neighborhood. We have become neighbors in cultural, scientific, and civilizational terms, and also, the world of communications and communications technology have shrunk distances. No one can fight globalization today,” he added.

Praising Iranian heritage of countering racism, the president added Iran has never invaded other countries over the past centuries and the Iranian people have never been known for racism.

“In our country,” the president said, “different religions, ethnicities, and cultures have had peaceful coexistence.”

Referring to the scourge of terrorism in the region, Rouhani said it was doing irreversible damage to both humanity and the relics of ancient civilization.