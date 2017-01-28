Trump Puts Mad Dog In Charge of Torture

Alwaght- US President who has supported a renewal of torture methods in his country says the Defense Minister will decide whether and how to use such methods.

Donald Trump who has been defending a renewal of George Bush era torture methods, now says the Defense Minister, Gen. James Mattis will “override” him on this issue.

Referring to the recent disagreement with General Mattis on the issue, Trump said "he has stated publicly that he does not necessarily believe in torture or waterboarding or however you want to define it -- enhanced interrogation I guess would be a word that a lot of people would like to use. I don't necessarily agree."

Trump was speaking during a joint news conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May who has met the White House as the first foreign leader after the inauguration of the new US government.

He said "I don't necessarily agree, but I would tell you that he will override because I'm giving him that power."

The US’s new defense leader, retired Gen. James Mattis, has repeatedly spoken critically of Trump stances on the issue saying such “methods” could not necessarily lead to a win by the US.

Trump has often signaled a willingness to revert to former President George W. Bush's enhanced interrogation program, and what he's said are "much worse" methods, running into stern opposition from lawmakers who limited interrogation methods to those within the Army Field Manual in 2015.

Commenting on relations with Russia, Trump said it is too early to determine if Washington would lift its economic penalties related to Moscow's violations of Ukraine's sovereignty, but he said he is "all for" better ties U.S.-Russian ties.