5,000 Iraqi Families Return to Liberated East Mosul

Alwaght- The recent victories by Iraqi army in liberating the eastern parts of Mosul from ISIS terrorists gave opportunity to thousands of residents, who had fled the terrorists, to return to their homes.

Anadolu news agency has quoted some social service authorities as saying that more than 5,000 displaced families have returned their homes after the liberation.

"Some 5,200 people have departed the Al-Khazir and Hassan Sham camps [east of Mosul] and returned to the city’s liberated eastern neighborhoods," Iraqi Red Crescent (IRC) official Iyad Rafid said.

Meanwhile, Iraqi army is making final preparations to continue its operation into the western part of the city and completely uproot the terrorist group.

According to Jassim al-Jaff, Iraq’s minister of displacement and migration, between 200,000 and 250,000 people are expected to flee western Mosul as fighting heats up there between the army and ISIS terrorists.