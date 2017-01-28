Yemeni Army Captures Four Saudi Mercenary Bases

Alwaght- During a series of attacks by Yemeni army and Ansarullah resistance movement, four military bases belonging to Saudi mercenaries in Taizz province collapsed.

The Yemeni al-Masirah television reported that a number of Saudi-backed militants were also killed during clashes that erupted in al-Waziiyah District of Taizz, where the bases are located.

Based on the report, Saudi mercenaries tried to hit back the army by attacking the Hamir area of Waziiyah region but the offensive was foiled by resistance forces.

In another development, 16 Ansarullah fighters have also been released in the course of a prisoner swap with the Saudi-backed militants.

Ansarullah movement has also rejected the Saudi mercenaries’ claim that they have captured the Red Sea city of Mokha.

The Yemeni operations come as Saudi warplanes keep pouring bombs on civilian targets in the country in support of its mercenaries on the ground.

On Thursday, at least six people were killed and over a dozen injured in the latest Saudi airstrikes on different parts of Yemen.

One civilian was killed and seven others were also injured when bombers targeted Mokha. Local sources report the use of banned cluster munitions in the attacks.

The Saudi aggression will enter its second year on March 26. The war, waged in an unsuccessful attempt to reinstate the former government, has so far killed over 11,000 Yemenis and pushed the rest of the nation to the brink of famine and abject poverty.

The Saudi war has also taken a heavy toll on the country’s facilities and infrastructure, destroying many hospitals, schools and factories.