Russia Rejects Proposing Syrian Kurdish Autonomy

Alwaght- Russian foreign ministry says it has never proposed an autonomous region for the Kurdish people in Syria.

The Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, on Friday said that the newly proposed constitution that was handed over to the militant groups in Syria did not include autonomy for Kurds.

Speaking during a press conference on Friday, she said “We have identified an array of issues to be addressed by the participants in the discussion on the Syrian constitutions one way or another".

"Tackling the issues related to the format, the way the Syrian state will be organized, the way it will exist and develop is not Russia’s objective. This task belongs to the Syrians themselves, various representatives, opposition groups, the official authorities and so on," she added.

During recent days, rumors have surfaced that Moscow has proposed creating an autonomous Kurdish region in northern Syria, resembling the Iraqi region. The spokeswomen, however, rejected the rumors as baseless.

"No one is going to offer this, not in any persistent manner whatsoever, since that is just pointless. We are well aware that forming, developing, and drafting a new constitutions is a purely voluntary process, because this is a document that requires a broad consensus of Syrian society, which, of course, is divided now. We fully realize this," she added.

According to Zakharova, it is important to make sure that Syria’s new constitutions "does not become an even greater bone of contention."

She said "We are not offering any forms of organization for the Syrian state. We raise issues that require discussion with the Syrians. The time has come to put the draft constitutions into the hands of the opposing sides instead of assault rifles."