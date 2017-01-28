Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 28 January 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Bahraini Masses, Scholars Urge Continued Resistance

Bahraini Masses, Scholars Urge Continued Resistance Bahraini masses have vowed to continue resisting the Western-backed Al Khalifa regime which is suppressing peaceful protests in the tiny Persian Gulf kingdom.

Inter-militant Fighting Intensifies in Syria Infighting among militant groups in Syria is intensifying, furthering weakening the so-called opposition.

Syria’s Idlib Powder Keg amid Terrorists Deadly Infighting Talks between the Syrian government and opposition groups kicked off in Astana while intensified infighting among foreign-backed terrorists continues inside Syria.

Nigerian Regime Ignores Court Order to Release Sheikh El-Zakzaky The Nigerian government has blatantly defied an order by the country’s high court calling for the release of Islamic movement leader Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

Trump’s Inauguration Speech, Affirmation of Controversial Campaign Donald Trump was inaugurated as the US president in Washington DC where he delivered an inaugural which sounded similar to his controversial campaign speeches.

5,000 Iraqi Families Return to Liberated East Mosul

5,000 Iraqi Families Return to Liberated East Mosul

Thousands of residents who had fled the terrorists, to return to their homes in Mosul

NY Muslims Protest US Policies against Immigrants US Muslims in New York City held a demonstration on Friday to protest newly announced US policies to target refugees and immigrants

Yemeni Army Captures Four Saudi Mercenary Bases During a series of attacks by Yemeni army and Ansarullah resistance movement, four military bases belonging to Saudi mercenaries in Taizz province collapsed

Russia Rejects Proposing Syrian Kurdish Autonomy Russian foreign ministry says the country has never proposed an autonomous region for the Kurdish people in Syria

Turkey Kills 57 PKK Militants Turkish air force has killed tens of militant members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) during a series of airstrikes

Trump to Phone Putin The newly inaugurated US president is planned to speak with his Russian counterpart

Bahraini Regime Sentences Protestors to Long Term Prisons A number of Bahraini pro-democracy protestors have received long term prison terms based on allegations of involvement in an attack on Al Khalifah

Israeli Police Investigates Netanyahu over New Corruption Charges Israeli Prime Minister was questioned by the police in a new series of investigations initiated over some charges recently brought up

President Assad in Excellent Health: Syrian Government Syrian government rejects rumors that its President is in poor health conditions and says he is in excellent conditions

Saudi Atrocities in Yemen Aim at Serving US: Ansarullah Leader The atrocities and destruction in Yemen was to prove Riyadh’s servitude to the US government

African Refugees Protest in Al-Quds over Israeli Regime’s Detention, Deportation Policy Alwaght- More than 1,000 African refugees have held a protest rally in front of the Israeli Knesset (parliament) to voice their anger at the Tel Aviv regime’s policy of mass detention and deportation against them.

Non-Muslim Americans Ready to Register as Muslim to Protest Trump Thousands of Non-Muslim American people have pledged to register as a Muslim if Donald Trump creates a database of Muslim Americans.

Bahraini Regime Attacks Protesters, Torture Them to Death Alwaght- Bahraini regime attacked people who were protesting against trial of their leader Sheikh Isa Qassim, reportedly torturing one of them to death and severely injuring another.

Trump to Do Safe Zones in Syria The US new President Donald Trump will reportedly order the Pentagon and State Department to develop a series of “safe zones” in Syria, a move that could risk Washington’s confrontation with the Moscow and Damascus.

Trump Administration Freezes Obama-Authorized Aid for Palestine Alwaght- The new US administration has reportedly halted the transfer of the multimillion aid bound for Palestine, which Obama authorized just hours before leaving White House.

UN, EU Slam Israeli Regime Plan to Build 3,000 Homes in Occupied WB Alwaght- The United Nations has slammed Israeli regime’s recent defiant decision to construct 2,500 more settlement homes in the occupied West Bank, describing it as an obstacle to peace based on a two-state solution.

Lebanon Arrests Five Spies Working for Israel’s Mossad Alwaght-Lebanon has nabbed five people on Wednesday over working for the Israeli regime’s spy agency Mossad.

Saudi People Protest against Death of Political Prisoner Alwaght- People took to the streets of Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province to protest the suspicious death of a political prisoner.

US Must Stop Support for Terrorists in Syria: Congresswoman Alwaght- The US must end support for terrorism either through Turkey and Persian Gulf Arab States or direct funding of ISIS, A high-profile Democratic congresswoman said.

Trump Bans State Agencies from Providing Updates on Social Media The new US President banned governmental agencies from providing news updates on social media or to the reporters

West Asia in 2016

West Asia in 2016

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Turkey Kills 57 PKK Militants

Saturday 28 January 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Turkey Kills 57 PKK Militants
Alwaght- Turkish air force has killed tens of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) fighters during  series of airstrikes in Iraq’s Kurdistan region.

Based on a statement published by the General Staff of Turkish military, at least 57 PKK militants were killed and scores of others injured between January 13 and 14 as Turkish warplanes bombarded their hideouts in the Metina area.

The attacks were apparently in retaliation for an explosion in the southeastern and Kurdish-populated province of Diyarbakir that killed four police officers on 16 January.

A total of 110 PKK militants were killed and 42 others captured during clashes with Turkish security forces in December last year, according to figures compiled by Turkey’s official Anadolu news agency.

Fifty-five members of the security personnel were also killed, and 10 civilians lost their lives during the mentioned period.

Furthermore, 1,146 PKK suspects were arrested, out of whom 604 were taken into custody.

A shaky ceasefire between the PKK, which has been calling for an autonomous Kurdish region since 1984, and the Turkish government collapsed in July 2015. Attacks on Turkish security forces have soared ever since.

Over the past few months, Turkish ground and air forces have been carrying out operations against the PKK positions in the country’s troubled southeastern border region as well as northern Iraq and Syria.

 

Turkey PKK airstrike

