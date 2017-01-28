Trump to Phone Putin

Alwaght- The newly inaugurated US president is planned to speak with his Russian counterpart on Saturday.

Donald Trump will call Vladimir Putin in their first conversation since Trump took office, with Vice President Mike Pence joining the call. Trump has vowed to have better relations with Russia in comparison to his predecessor.

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will have a telephone conversation at 12:00 Washington time (20:00 Moscow time) on Saturday, the White House said on Friday.

This month, he suggested that Washington will lift sanctions imposed by the Obama administration on Russia if Moscow helps the US claimed battle against terrorism.

In his new year's message, Putin congratulated Trump and expressed hope their two countries would be able to "take their interaction in the international arena to a whole new level."

"Major global and regional challenges that our countries have confronted in recent years clearly confirm that Russia-US relations are an important factor in ensuring stability and security in the modern world," Putin said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov this week called for the "re-establishment of normal relations" between Russia and the United States under the Trump administration.

"Following the difficult relations we had under Barack Obama, President Putin is ready to meet in the interests of global security and stability," Lavrov said.

Tensions between the US and Russia are at their highest in years, after the Obama administration accused the Kremlin of interfering in the 2016 election, imposing sanctions and ejecting diplomats.