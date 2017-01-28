Bahraini Regime Sentences Protestors to Long Term Prisons

Alwaght- A number of Bahraini pro-democracy protestors has received long term prison terms based on allegations of involvement in an attack on Al Khalifah regime forces.

The sentences were confirmed by Bahrain’s Fifth High Criminal Court, presided over by Judge Ibrahim Al Zayed.

The court sentenced five defendants to ten years in jail and another to seven years behind bars on charges of possession of explosives during an anti-regime rally in the village of Maameer on June 16, 2015, Arabic-language Bahrain Mirror news website reported.

Bahraini judiciary mainly accuses pro-democracy figures with security charges to masquerade long term prisons as fighting against insecurity.

The court convicted the first five defendants with arson, participation in a banned gathering of more than five people and committing acts deemed to undermine public security.

The sixth defendant was found guilty of collaboration with the quintet, including the provision of explosive materials for one of the defendants.

Manama has spared no effort to clamp down on the dissent and rights activists. On 14 March 2011, troops from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were deployed to Bahrain to assist the Manama government in its crackdown.

Scores of people have lost their lives and hundreds of others sustained injuries or got arrested as a result of Al Khalifah regime’s crackdown on anti-regime activists.