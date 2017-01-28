Israeli Police Investigates Netanyahu over New Corruption Charges

Alwaght- Israeli Prime Minister was questioned by the police in a new series of investigations initiated over some charges recently brought up in his long list of corruptions.

Based on a series of reports published in different Israeli news outlets, the investigators arrived at Benjamin Netanyahu’s office on Friday to hold a questioning session over the charges of receiving improper gifts by the Prime Minister.

The regime’s first person is charged with receiving gifts amounting to around some $100,000 in cigars and alcoholic beverages, from high-powered Hollywood and business figures.

A second investigation, known as Case 2000, was focused on the premier’s secret talks with the publisher of Yediot Ahronoth, a major Israeli newspaper, over positive coverage in exchange for diminishing impact of a free pro-Netanyahu daily in 2014.

Netanyahu is currently under investigation for several separate charges of corruption and has been grilled by police twice in recent weeks. The investigation has come as a shock to Israel’s political scene, prompting speculations about Netanyahu’s resignation.

Israeli police have been examining two new issues related to graft charges against Netanyahu, including his alleged role in the purchasing of Dolphine submarines from Germany and another issue which has not been disclosed yet, Channel 10 television reported on Monday.